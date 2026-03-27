Rays Lineup Ranking Not Reflective of Group’s Potential Upside

The Tampa Bay Rays had a few question marks with their lineup heading into the 2026 MLB regular season.

Injuries are already hurting the team, with their projected starting middle infield of shortstop Taylor Walls and second baseman Gavin Lux both hitting the injured list. While disappointing, it could raise the ceiling of the team’s offense.

Taking over for them are top prospect Carson Williams at shortstop and Ben Williamson at third base. Elite defense with a strong power/speed combination is the base of Williams’s skill set, while Williamson, acquired from the Seattle Mariners in an offseason trade, was red-hot in spring.

Their inclusions should help a Rays lineup that is being underestimated heading into the campaign. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) shared power rankings for lineups in the MLB, and Tampa Bay was low down the list.

Rays lineup undervalued in power rankings

Mar 17, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) hits a ground rule double against the New York Yankees in the third inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

They landed at No. 23, which does make sense in some ways. Trading away All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe certainly isn’t going to help an offense that was already lacking power, especially from the left side of the plate.

His season with the Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a smashing start, as he launched two home runs in his debut against the New York Mets.

Without him, the Rays only have three players who are projected to be well-above average producers in 2026: third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Yandy Diaz.

As long as Caminero is healthy, Tampa Bay has one player who can beat an opposing team by himself on any given day. He is one of the best young power hitters in baseball and provides the Rays with a legitimate lineup anchor.

That is a strong trio, but the other six spots in the lineup are not viewed positively. However, there is some real upside to help spark this offense with the rest of the group that could raise the offensive floor.

Rays lineup has high-upside youngsters who can raise ceiling

Sep 24, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) rounds the bases to score during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

If Chandler Simpson can lock down a starting spot in the outfield, he is a legitimate difference maker with his speed and bat-to-ball skills. Jacob Melton, another outfield prospect who was acquired from the Houston Astros in the Lowe deal, has immense power potential as well.

He could be up with the Major League team at some point this year, giving a preview of what the future could hold with him and Williams both in the lineup.

After ranking 15th in runs scored in 2025 with 714, having the No. 23-ranked lineup in the MLB heading into the regular season seems a bit low.

In their season opener, the Tampa Bay lineup did enough to win the game, scoring seven runs. But, an implosion from the bullpen, including Ian Seymour being charged with five earned runs without recording an out, led to a 9-7 Opening Day loss.