Rays Mid-Offseason Report Card Grade Should Improve With Aggressive Trades

The Tampa Bay Rays had been involved in a lot of trade rumors over the first few weeks of the offseason. While a majority of those rumors involved trade chips on their roster, there were also talks of players they were looking to acquire.

In just a matter of hours, a lot of those rumors came to fruition. The Rays were involved in multiple blockbuster deals.

The first was a three-teamer with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates centered around All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe. In the second deal, they pulled off an unexpected blockbuster with their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, centered around starting pitcher Shane Baz.

Those moves will assuredly improve the offseason grade for Tampa Bay, which, at the midway point, just days before those blockbusters were consummated, was at a solid B-.

Rays receive solid offseason grade thus far

Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated handed out grades for every team for offseason midterm grades. The Rays' grade was based on the moves that had been completed thus far in free agency, with three veterans being signed.

Tampa Bay brought in outfielder Cedric Mullins and re-signed Jake Fraley after non-tendering him earlier in the offseason. Veteran pitcher Steven Matz agreed to a two-year deal with the intent of making him a starting pitcher again.

Committing only $25.5 million to three players who addressed needs coming into the offseason is great work by the Rays’ front office. However, there are a few other weaknesses to address now after the trades.

Tampa Bay could use a little more starting pitching depth. It was already a need with Adrian Houser leaving in free agency, agreeing to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Matz is a solid addition, but another innings eater could be used with Baz now on the Orioles.

Rays may not be done adding this offseason

Also, the team’s search for offensive help will continue. Finding a second baseman to replace Lowe will be easier said than done. Turning some of the assets acquired in those deals into Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks would certainly be a nice turn of events.

While the team’s outlook in 2026 may be dampened slightly by trading away Lowe and Baz, their long-term outlook is improved immensely. A lot of high-upside, young talent was added to the farm system, headlined by outfielders Jacob Melton and Slater de Brun, pitcher Anderson Brito and catcher Caden Bodine.

In the deal with Baltimore, Tampa Bay even managed to coax a future first-round draft pick in the return package, setting the team up well down the road.

