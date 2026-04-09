Rays' Slugger Has Clearly Been Difference-Maker for Team So Far

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set to wrap up their series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, and winning this series would be excellent to help the franchise build some momentum.

It has been a bit of an uneven start to the campaign for the Rays so far. With it being so early in the year, the team not firing on all cylinders isn't to be unexpected, but their record feels like it could be a little bit better than it is.

The bullpen has been hit hard by injuries to start the season, and some of their key contributors for the unit also have gotten off to slow starts. However, while that unit tries to improve, they have seen some good performances from the starting rotation and the lineup.

Offensive production was a bit of a concern coming into the year, but so far the batting order has been good. A major reason for the unit’s success has been one of their key veterans.

Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the biggest difference maker for the Rays so far this season being designated hitter Yandy Diaz.

Diaz Has Been Excellent

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

As Tampa Bay tries to build up some momentum and be a contender in the American League East, the performance of their veteran slugger has certainly been a reason to be optimistic about the season.

Diaz is coming off a really strong campaign in 2025 and he is picking up right where he left off in 2026. Last year, he slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. Batting over the .300 mark is a rare thing to see in baseball these days, especially with the type of power that Diaz has as well.

So far this season, he is slashing .386/.471/.591 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 11 games played. These are once again some really strong numbers for the veteran, and he has been the best hitter on the team so far.

While Diaz is off to a fantastic start, there are undoubtedly going to be some rumors surrounding him at the trade deadline. A lot of that will depend on where Tampa Bay is in the playoff race, but even if they are a contender, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them entertain offers. For now, the Rays will continue to rely on him to be a difference-maker in what has been a better lineup than expected.