Rays Speedster Predicted To Lead Baseball in Stolen Bases

There are a lot of question marks about the Tampa Bay Rays and how much offensive production they are going to get from their lineup.

A lineup that wasn’t overly productive last year lost arguably its best left-handed bat in the offseason. All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe is now with the Pittsburgh Pirates from a three-team trade that included the Houston Astros.

Replacing a player of Lowe’s caliber is easier said than done. The Rays are projected to have three above-average performers: third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Outfielders Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley are expected to be just above league-average at some outlets. As is Justyn-Henry Malloy. But one player who could help elevate the group is Chandler Simpson.

Chandler Simpon's speed will be difference maker for Rays

Sep 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) slides into third base during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

He has an elite skill with his speed that will add another element to the team’s lineup should he receive consistent playing time this season. If that occurs, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that Tampa Bay will have the league leader in stolen bases.

“Provided he gets full-time at-bats as expected, Chandler Simpson is going to lead MLB in stolen bases this year. Because his bat-to-ball skills and speed are so elite, he's among the better bets in the game to post a batting average in the vicinity of .300,” Passan wrote when picking a Rays player who could help win fantasy baseball leagues.

It is certainly within the realm of possibilities, and potentially likely, that Simpson will lead baseball in stolen bases if he gets enough playing time. In only 109 games during his rookie season in 2025, he swiped 44 bags.

That was tied for second in the Major Leagues with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians. The only player who stole more was his former teammate, Jose Caballero, who was traded to the New York Yankees ahead of the deadline.

Chandler Simpson finessed his way out of danger 💀

pic.twitter.com/eSF5DjsSv8 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 6, 2025

What makes Simpson so dangerous on the basepaths and a difference maker for the Rays and fantasy managers alike is that he has as green a light to attempt steals as any player in baseball and presumably will only get better with his timing.

In addition to his 44 stolen bases, he also led MLB in being caught stealing 12 times. If he can improve his efficiency, he is going to put up some eye-popping base-stealing numbers based on his skill set at the plate.

Simpson isn’t going to provide much power, but his bat-to-ball and contact skills are excellent. He will put the ball in play as often as anyone. If his defense improves enough to warrant an everyday role, he will blow away the league in stolen bases.