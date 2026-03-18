Spring Performance of This Key Area is Encouraging for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting closer to the start of the regular season, and they should be encouraged with how one of their position groups looks so far this spring.

It was a disappointing 2025 campaign for the Rays, who did not have an easy go of it last season. The roof being destroyed at Tropicana Field forced them to play in an outdoor minor league park in Florida. Due to weather concerns, their schedule was uneven, and it certainly contributed to them struggling in the second half.

Overall, the team was able to have a positive run differential but did ultimately finish under the .500 mark. Due to it being another year of missing the playoffs, Tampa Bay shaking things up this winter didn’t come as too much of a surprise following the losing record.

One of the areas that held the team back in 2025 was the offensive production from their outfield. That was something that the team wanted to address this winter, and they did so by bringing in Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley. Chandler Simpson was one of the few players who were brought back for the unit, and the team is clearly high on his ability. So far this spring, all three have performed well, and that is a very encouraging sign for the moves that they made to improve.

Outfield is Thriving

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With this area being a bit of an issue last year, getting positive production so far this spring is a great sign. Since the Rays are very rarely big spenders, getting players like Mullins and Fraley to come in and contribute is key. Furthermore, Simpson had a very strong rookie year and could be a building block for the team going forward.

After a dreadful second half of the campaign with the New York Mets, Mullins is focused on bouncing back, proving that it was a fluke. So far this spring, he has slashed .333/.423/.619 with two home runs and six RBI. Furthermore, while Fraley might be used in more of a platoon role, he has also performed well at the plate thus far, slashing .444/.630/.611 with three doubles. Simpson has also done his part, slashing .318/.348/.318 with two stolen bases.

Overall, this unit has done exactly what the Rays would have wanted to see coming into the spring. If they can keep this up, the team could have a better offense than anticipated.