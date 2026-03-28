This Area Will Be Key for Rays to Rise in MLB Power Rankings

With the start of the regular season here for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is going to be hopeful of being a contender in a very challenging American League East. In order to do so, a couple of areas of the team will need to perform well.

It was a very busy winter for the Rays, coming off their second straight season of missing the playoffs. Tampa Bay had a lot of areas in mind to try and improve this offseason, and while they didn’t make any major splashes, they did reshape the roster quite a bit.

Now, the team will be hoping that those moves pay off, not only for this year, but in the future as well. The Rays are playing in one of the most challenging divisions in baseball, which will undoubtedly make things harder, but there is some nice talent on the team.

Contributors to The Athletic (subscription required) ranked the Rays 19th heading into the campaign. However, while the top of their lineup was praised, it will need to be the bottom half that must perform in order for them to move up.

Bottom Half of Batting Order is Key

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When looking at the top part of the batting order for Tampa Bay, the unit looks really strong on paper. On Opening Day, it was Yandy Diaz, Ryan Vilade, Jonathan Aranda, and Junior Caminero. However, that matchup was against a left-handed pitcher. In their second game against the Cardinals, it was Jake Fraley sliding into the three-hole with Aranda moving up a spot.

Regardless of who is going to be the fourth option in the top four of the lineup, the trio of Diaz, Aranda, and Caminero can be one of the best in the league. However, with Diaz and Aranda batting ahead of Caminero, protecting the star slugger is going to be key for the team.

The young star can be one of the best power hitters in baseball, but teams might be able to avoid pitching to him a bit if the hitters behind them don’t make opponents pay. In their first game, he walked four times, which is a big number.

If Tampa Bay is going to rise in the power rankings, they will need the bottom half of their order to complement the top. While it is early in the campaign and the lineup will likely be fluid, the supporting cast in the lineup will be key.