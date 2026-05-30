Nick Martinez Strengthens Cy Young Case Continuing Streak Against Angels

There have been a lot of players exceeding expectations on the Tampa Bay Rays, which has helped turn them into one of the best teams in baseball.

With a 35-19 record entering play on May 30, they have the best record in the American League and look like a legitimate contender. One of the players helping elevate the team to these heights is starting pitcher Nick Martinez.

The Rays received a lot of negative feedback when his signing was announced at the onset of spring training. He has proven all of those doubters wrong, turning in a stellar performance that is worthy of putting him in the AL Cy Young Award race.

In a piece shared by Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently, Martinez came in at No. 5 in the AL Cy Young race with an AXE score of 130.8. The only players ahead of him were Cam Schlitter of the New York Yankees, Davis Martin of the Chicago White Sox, Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels.

Nick Martinez solidifes Cy Young case with strong outing against Angels

May 29, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

The veteran righty certainly earned that lofty spot in the rankings and only solidified his case as an award contender in his recent start against the Angels. Martinez threw seven effective innings, allowing only two earned runs on eight hits. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out five batters.

That performance added to what was already a historic start to his Tampa Bay tenure. He has made 11 starts thus far this season, and in all of them, he has allowed two runs or fewer. The Rays have a chance to win every time he takes the mound, and they are taking advantage, going 9-2 when he takes the mound.

Through those 11 starts, Martinez has a 5-1 record to go along with a stellar 1.62 ERA across 66.2 innings pitched. He has pitched into the sixth inning in nine out of those 11 outings, providing the team with incredible length in addition to the outstanding production.

☀️ Nick Martinez Improved to 5-1 Tonight:



7.0 IP | 8 H | 2 ER | 0 BB | 5 K | 10 Whiffs



88 pitches / topped out at 93.1 mph #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/ZJxQVFTAw6 — oBAWanKenobi (@wOBAWanKenobi) May 30, 2026

The veteran doesn’t possess an overpowering repertoire, with his average fastball velocity of 92.5 mph being in the 21st percentile. But he generates a good amount of chases, with a chase rate of 32.5%, which is in the 69th percentile.

He also limits damage by inducing soft contact with a hard-hit rate of 31.3%, which is in the 85th percentile. It has culminated in a Pitching Run Value of +13, which is in the 97th percentile. He has found elite success with his fastball and changeup, recording Run Values of +10 and +7, respectively, and both are in the 99th percentile.

No one could have predicted this kind of production from Martinez, but Tampa Bay is certainly glad to be receiving it.