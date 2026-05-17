Rays Bullpen Blows Another Immaculate Start by Nick Martinez

The Tampa Bay Rays received some pretty negative feedback when it was announced that they signed veteran pitcher Nick Martinez in free agency at the onset of spring training.

Many pundits believed it was a poor use of resources, agreeing to a one-year, $13 million contract that included a mutual option for $20 million in 2027. The signing received very poor grades, but with more than a quarter of the season completed, opinions on the deal have changed drastically.

Martinez has been a bright spot for the Rays' rotation all season. He has proven to be not only worth the $13 million they invested in him, but has been performing like one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.

That incredible level of production continued in his latest start against the Miami Marlins. Martinez worked six shutout innings, allowing only five hits and one walk while striking out four. That dropped his season ERA to 1.51 and WHIP to 1.04.

Nick Martinez dominated once again against the Marlins

May 4, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When he exited the game and was relieved by Garrett Cleavinger in the top of the seventh inning, Tampa Bay was leading 1-0. That lead was gone by the time they came back up to hit after Heriberto Hernandez hit his first home run of the season.

Disappointingly, that 1-0 lead was the last time the Rays were ahead in the game. In the top of the ninth inning, Javier Sanoja hit an RBI double off closer Bryan Baker to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

Tampa Bay was able to tie the game in the bottom, with an RBI single from Nick Fortes scoring Cedric Mullins to send the game into extra innings. Unfortunately, the wheels came all the way off at that point.

6 scoreless from Nick 🌀 pic.twitter.com/AiqqRu9ovg — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 16, 2026

Eight runs were scored against Hunter Bigge in the top of the 10th to blow the game wide open. The Rays tried to battle back in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs off doubles from Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda, but it wasn’t enough to climb back into the lead and steal a win.

It was certainly an unfortunate turn of events for a Tampa Bay squad that has been dealing on the mound. They recently reached some impressive statistical plateaus with their pitching performance, which Martinez helped buoy.

Still two games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East race, there is no reason for panic to set in. But clear needs are arising for the Rays’ front office to look to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline for them to remain World Series contenders.