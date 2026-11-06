Rays' Freddy Peralta Understandably Predicted to Sign With NL Contender

Coming off a magical season, the Tampa Bay Rays have entered the offseason looking to make sure they can once again be a contender.

While the Rays might have been one of the biggest surprises in the league last year, nobody is going to take them lightly in 2027. With a good majority of the roster expected to be back, Tampa Bay will be on everyone’s radar as a contender this coming year.

Recently, the team elected to pick up the option for star pitcher Drew Rasmussen. With the number being a bit high, they also stated right away that their intention was to have him be the anchor of the rotation for 2027.

In the past, Rasmussen would have been a prime trade candidate. At the same time, that will still be in the back of everyone’s minds; early indications that he is going to be on the team for Opening Day are encouraging.

Keeping Rasmussen was a big first step for their offseason, but they will have some more work to do in terms of their starting rotation.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Rays star free agent Freddy Peralta would sign a three-year, $73 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Peralta Changed His Fortune

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the season with the New York Mets, the right-hander was nowhere near the player that the Mets traded for. With the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025, Peralta was one of the best pitchers in the National League, and he figured to be a potential ace for New York.

However, he was never able to find that success with the Mets, and they ultimately traded him to the Rays at the trade deadline. This move turned out to be one of the best the franchise has ever made.

After coming over to Tampa Bay, Peralta was able to completely flip his season around, and that is going to help him financially. Coming off a great second half with the Rays and arguably an even better postseason, Peralta could be the second-best pitcher on the market behind Tarik Skubal.

While he might have to wait for Skubal to sign in order to have the market set, he should be in line for a nice payday.

For Tampa Bay, keeping Peralta would obviously be ideal. However, with him projected to be over $20 million per season, that likely isn’t going to happen.

If they do indeed lose both him and Nick Martinez to free agency, the team will have to find ways to replace a lot of wins and some excellent production.