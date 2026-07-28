Rays Facing Increased Competition in Catcher Trade Market

There are a few positions on the roster that the Tampa Bay Rays are going to explore upgrading ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is set for Aug. 3.

Sitting atop the American League with a 62-43 record, it makes all the sense in the world for the Rays to be aggressive. They are already a very good team; making a few additions to solidify their place in the standings and become a true World Series contender should be the goal.

However, some positional groups are going to be tougher to upgrade than others. For example, if they wanted some help behind the plate at catcher, they could very well be stuck in some bidding wars.

In a recent update from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required), it has been revealed that another team is entering the market looking for help at catcher ahead of the trade deadline: the Chicago White Sox.

Multiple teams seeking catcher upgrades

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing Kyle Teel to an injury for 8-to-12 weeks, the White Sox are now on the lookout for an upgrade over their current duo of Edgar Quero and Drew Romo. Alas, they aren’t the only team that is looking for help behind the plate, and options are limited.

Along with the Rays and White Sox, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are also looking for help at catcher. It will be fascinating to see how the market plays out given how many teams want to find an upgrade and how few options are seemingly available on the market.

The Athletic insiders mentioned Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins and Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds as two backstops who could be on the move. Jeffers has been the subject of trade rumors for a little while as one of the players Tampa Bay reportedly sent scouts to watch. The Rays haven’t been linked to Stephenson as much.

Another player to keep an eye on is Jonah Heim of the Athletics. He could be a nice contingency plan for the Rays, but with Shea Langeliers suffering a season-ending injury, the motivation to move Heim may not be as high.

Rays would be better off waiting to add catcher

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (43) of the American League celebrate after the win against the National League at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles also landed on the 10-day injured list, likely removing him from the trade market as well. Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies is a catcher teams would love to pry away, but he may not be available.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, its success this season and ability to contend isn’t contingent on acquiring a catcher. Nick Fortes has been solid, and while Hunter Feduccia isn’t producing as much as they had hoped, they can survive with those two, for now.

There are a lot of high-upside youngsters working their way through the minor league system behind the plate. And with other areas of need on the roster, focusing attention and assets there instead of paying a premium for someone to split time with Fortes, makes more sense.