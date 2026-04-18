Hot Streak Has Rays Rightfully Climbing Recent MLB Power Rankings

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays were a team many people were overlooking.

Projections had them in the cellar of the competitive American League East, with question marks surrounding their lineup’s ability to create offense consistently, and some naysayers doubting the free agent additions they have made.

Playing a unique brand of baseball that they know can work with the right pieces, the Rays have spent the first few weeks of the season proving everyone wrong. And that is reflected in them moving up recent MLB power rankings done by ESPN.

In the preseason, Tampa Bay was No. 18. In the Week 3 update, they are moving in the right direction, coming in at No. 15, and an argument could be made that they should be even higher on the list.

Rays hot streak has team moving in right direction

Apr 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jonny DeLuca (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Rays are riding a six-game winning streak, which is tied with the Detroit Tigers for the current longest in baseball. Only the San Diego Padres, who have ripped off eight in a row, have more.

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League at 11-7, and its recent success isn’t just from beating up on lower-echelon teams. They swept the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field before taking down the Chicago White Sox on the road.

The series against the Yankees showed just how dangerous and difficult a team the Rays are to prepare for. While teams around the league are focusing on exit velocity and hitting the ball as hard as possible, Tampa Bay has taken the opposite approach.

They have some legitimate power threats, led by third baseman Junior Caminero, but this is a team that puts an emphasis on making as much contact as possible and then creating havoc on the bases.

Back 2 back pic.twitter.com/gQK0XRhoJw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 16, 2026

New York had no answer to combat their small ball that includes plenty of bunting and timely, clutch hitting.

Taking advantage of the margins is where this squad can separate from the competition. Their lineup has been more than solid in the early going, and their record could be even better if not for some bullpen meltdowns out of the gate.

Their pitching depth is being challenged with Ryan Pepiot, Garrett Cleavinger and Edwin Uceta all on the injured list and expected to be key components of the staff. Alas, they have persevered to this point and will assuredly continue to do so.

In the midst of a series against the equally surprising Pittsburgh Pirates, things are certainly looking up for Tampa Bay.