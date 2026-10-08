Rays Advance to ALCS by Sweeping Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays came into the Bronx to face the New York Yankees in a big Game 3 with the chance to advance.

In a win-or-go-home game for the Yankees, it was the Rays that struck first in this one. During the third inning, Jonathan Aranda was able to get Tampa Bay on the board with an RBI single.

However, some questionable base-running took the bat out of Junior Caminero’s hands. This felt like a rare blunder on the bases, and it easily could have been a worse inning for New York.

In the bottom half, it was none other than Ben Rice who got the Yankees on the board with an RBI single. Rice has easily been the best player in the lineup, and he came up clutch.

During the fourth inning, each team would add one more. Tampa Bay got their second run on a wall-scraping home run to right field by Ryan Vilade. The Yankees answered in the bottom half with an RBI double from Spencer Jones.

With Max Fried still on the mound in the sixth inning, it was Victor Mesa Jr. who was able to give the Rays the lead once again with a home run. That home run would chase Fried from the game, and the results for the southpaw weren’t great in a must-win spot.

However, in what was a theme of the game, the Yankees would respond once again in the bottom half of the inning. This time, there was some controversy with Anthony Volpe hitting a ball to left field that saw a fan reach over the wall and make contact.

While it didn’t look like it was going to clear, the ruling on the field was overturned to a double, and only one run scored. The Rays were able to get out of trouble with Volpe still on, but that play will certainly be one discussed as a what-if.

In the eighth inning with a runner on, the Yankees turned to Giancarlo Stanton as a pinch-hitter to try and get a swing to take the lead. However, Kevin Kelly was called upon and shut down the threat.

With the ALCS trip on the line, it was Bryan Baker who came in seeking his third save in as many games this series. The talented right-hander struckout Anthony Volpe to start the inning. Following a walk to Spencer Jones, Baker was able to get Jazz Chisholm to ground out into a fielder's choice. After Chisholm stole second base, Baker struck out Trent Grisham to send the Rays to the ALCS.

Next up for the Rays will be a date with either the Cleveland Guardians or Chicago White Sox in the ALCS.