Rays’ Junior Caminero Talks Home Runs, Maturity, Beating Odds in Exclusive Interview

There has been perhaps no ascension to superstardom faster than Tampa Bay Rays' cornerstone player, Junior Caminero.

The superstar third baseman announced himself to the baseball world with tape-measure home runs and an energizer competitor attitude that’s quickly made him one of the faces of modern professional baseball.

After finishing off a back-to-back 40+ home run season, Mountain Dew was proud to name him the MLB Baja Blast Champion for his 21 home runs of 420+ feet.

This honor speaks to the incredible season Caminero just completed, in which he led all major league third basemen in home runs and runs batted in.

Junior Caminero earned MLB's Baja Blast Champion award

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

At just 22, Caminero is writing himself into the record books at a breakneck pace. His 45 home runs by a 21-year-old trailed only Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews’ 47 home runs from 1953. He then became the youngest player since 1900 to hit home runs in six consecutive games. This young superstar has electrified baseball and, with it, transformed a Tampa Bay Rays squad that boasted the AL’s best record.

Caminero got his start on a playoff roster, featured on the bench for the 2023 Rays team that was swept in the Wild Card round. Comparing then and now, and how much this Rays team has grown, was a point of interest when I spoke with him on the eve of the playoffs.

“This year we have a special group,” Caminero said. “My first day when I got there, and I see the group, I said, ‘This is a special group, and we have a family. Everything and everyone here is one.’ Shoulder to shoulder, we take care of everyone here in the clubhouse. We won the division because everybody is looking to support one another.”

Another focus of my conversation with Caminero revolved around his quick maturity as a team leader at such a young age. He owed much of his development to key veterans in the clubhouse.

“Being around Yandy Díaz, Jonathan Aranda, Nick Martinez, we love these guys,” Caminero said. “I’m not considered a leader on the team, but everybody also says, ‘You’re a leader!’ My approach is to go out there and have fun, help the team out every single day.”

Another way Caminero has helped his team is on the other side of the ball, where his defense took a noticeable step forward. A 10-run improvement in defensive runs saved at third base from last season to this one reflected the extra work he put in during the offseason.

“Every day we have drills at third base. I’m really grateful to Brady [Williams], our infield coordinator and third base coach, who helped me a lot. We worked a lot on my defense every single day, and we’ve got to continue that.”

I next presented a question on the minds of many. What did the media miss about this 2026 Rays team? Largely projected to finish last in the AL East by most oddsmakers and projection systems, the Rays completely flipped the script. Tropicana Field’s resurgence played a large role in Caminero’s response.

A two-hit night for Junior Caminero in Game 2 💪



2013 NL MVP and 5x All-Star @TheCUTCH22 joined DeRo at the skybox to break down the @RaysBaseball superstar.#MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/suiGqb8dpw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 6, 2026

“The fans give you the support every single day this year; they’re outstanding. When I see the crowd, I say, ‘Hey brother, we got to play really good and show the fans who we are,’ and we just got to stay like that, continue like that.”

Finally, as the 2026 MLB Baja Blast Champion, we returned to his specialty: home runs. The best of his career, which ones stand out to him, and everything in between. One in particular stood out.

“We made the postseason and hit my 40th home run against Houston!” he said giddily. “Especially that we made the postseason, it has to make it my favorite walkoff and homer.”

Now, Caminero has the chance to do something never done before in his already illustrious career: hit a postseason home run. There’s a good chance that favorite home run could change very soon with an October knock.