Rays Could Get Multiple Reinforcements for ALDS on Mound

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched the American League East with their victory over the New York Yankees in the second game of their doubleheader on Sept. 22.

Along with the division crown, the Rays earned the No. 1 seed in the AL, meaning a bye into the ALDS and home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason until the World Series. Given how successful Tampa Bay has been at Tropicana Field this season, this is a massive edge for them to have.

In addition to being on their home field, Tampa Bay could be getting some reinforcements back from the injured list. Unfortunately, one of them won’t be starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, who has already been ruled out for the ALDS, as he is dealing with left forearm tightness. He has not been ruled out for later rounds, but being ruled out a week in advance certainly isn’t encouraging.

However, the team’s bullpen could receive a massive boost. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, two of their key relief pitchers, right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells and left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger, both have a chance to return for the ALDS.

Rays bullpen could be getting much-needed boost

Aug 22, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger (60) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both players are dealing with forearm tightness in their throwing arms, but their ailments may not be as severe as what McClanahan is dealing with, given how close they are to returning to game action.

Getting either of them back in the mix for the ALDS would provide a huge boost to Tampa Bay. Cleavinger hasn’t performed consistently well through 2026, but he is still a trusted option for manager Kevin Cash from the left side.

Right now, the only lefties in the bullpen are Steven Matz and Cam Booser. Ian Seymour could shift back to a bullpen role to provide more southpaw insurance because the team doesn’t need more than three starters, at most, in the ALDS. In a seven-game series, they will need a fourth starter, but Seymour is likely behind Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez, Freddy Peralta and Griffin Jax.

#Rays Cash said LH Shane McClanahan (left forearm tightness) is not in play for the ALDS roster, but not ruled out for later rounds. LH Garrett Cleavinger (forearm tightness) and RH Tyler Wells (forearm tightness) are progressing and could be ALDS options. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 23, 2026

Wells has been a legitimate weapon for the Rays out of the bullpen since being acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. In 14 appearances and 18 innings, he has a 1.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts, producing a 0.9 bWAR.

He quickly emerged as one of the go-to high-leverage relievers in the bridge to star closer Bryan Baker. Without him, the bullpen’s performance has suffered a little bit, but hopefully everything will be back in order when Tampa Bay begins its postseason.