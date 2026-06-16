Rays Biggest Surprise This Season Shouldn’t Shock at All

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the teams that have exceeded expectations the most during the 2026 MLB regular season.

Entering play on June 16, they have a 41-28 record, putting them 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East standings. They are currently in the No. 1 Wild Card spot, 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians.

For the Rays to keep pace, they certainly need to consider some upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Their bullpen could certainly use some reinforcements, and it wouldn’t hurt to add another starting pitcher to the mix.

The rotation has been hit hard by injuries, with Ryan Pepiot sidelined for the entire year and Joe Boyle still being sidelined. That, coupled with Steven Matz’s removal for effectiveness, has Tampa Bay relying on Griffin Jax, who is converting to being a starter midseason, and Ian Seymour doing the same.

Rays have starting pitching trio anchoring staff

Jun 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Despite the need for starting pitching help, the rotation has actually been a strength for the franchise this season. Overcoming some issues certainly is easier when three pitchers are performing like aces to anchor the staff.

If anyone is surprised by what Drew Rasmussen is accomplishing this year, they haven’t been paying attention. He has dealt with some injuries, but since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has performed like a front-end starter.

An All-Star in 2025, he is building quite a case to become an All-Star again in 2026. He is 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 73 innings.

Also performing at an All-Star level is Nick Martinez. Signed to a one-year deal in free agency, no one thought he would move the needle for the Rays, but he has been outstanding thus far in 2026.

Through his first 11 starts, he allowed two or fewer earned runs each outing. He has regressed to the mean a bit since then, but still has a 2.60 ERA through 14 starts and 83 innings with 50 strikeouts.

Nick Martinez, Shane McClanahan exceeding expectations

Jun 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Martinez has done a wonderful job limiting hard contact and not causing self-inflicted wounds, issuing only 14 walks.

Last but not least is Shane McClanahan. It was anyone’s guess what he would provide the Rays after missing the last 2.5 seasons because of injuries. The last time he took a mound before his first start in 2026 was August 2023.

There were a few hiccups at the start, which were expected, but he has wasted no time returning to All-Star form. He has a 3.23 ERA through 64 innings with 66 strikeouts. Four earned runs have been scored against him in three of his last five starts, so there could be some signs of fatigue setting in.

But if he continues pitching at this level, Tampa Bay has as strong a trio of starting pitchers as anyone in baseball to compete with.