Rays Veteran Continues To Build Strong Case To Be an All-Star

There have been a lot of standout performers for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, which is why they are atop the American League East standings through June 11.

They have far exceeded all expectations that were placed on them coming into the year. Many evaluators and analysts believed the Rays would be near the bottom of the standings. That script has been flipped, and there is no reason to believe it cannot continue.

One of the players who has helped get the Rays into this position is Nick Martinez. The veteran pitcher signed with the team at the onset of spring training and it was a deal that was panned by many people.

He has far exceeded expectations as well, putting together a historic start to his tenure in Tampa Bay, allowing two or fewer runs in his first 11 starts with the franchise. That streak came to a screeching halt against the Detroit Tigers, but he got right back on track in his next start, continuing to build an All-Star resume.

Nick Martinez deserves All-Star consideration

Jun 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

There was always bound to be some regression in Martinez’s production based on some of his statistics. Players with strikeout rates as low as his have rarely been able to sustain the level of success he had through the first 11 starts.

The veteran righty has the second-lowest strikeout rate in the MLB at 13.8%. Only Tomoyuki Sugano of the Colorado Rockies is lower with 13.6%. His expected ERA isn’t very strong at 4.41, which is in the 36th percentile of baseball.

However, his actual ERA is 2.43, which ranks seventh in the MLB entering play on June 11. He doesn’t have overpowering stuff like other staff leaders around the league, but he is pitching at a high level, using his repertoire masterfully.

Lowest Starter ERA's in Rays History through the first 13 starts of a season (Min. 50 IP):



Charlie Morton (2019)--2.30

Nick Martinez (2026)--2.43

Drew Smyly (2014)--2.53

Drew Rasmussen (2021)--2.67

Jeremy Hellickson (2010)--2.80 pic.twitter.com/OCNA4W9Rzs — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) June 10, 2026

His xERA may not be strong, but he is doing a great job of limiting damage by not causing self-inflicted wounds. He has an elite 4.1% walk rate, which is the best mark in the MLB. The average exit velocity against him is 86.8 mph, which is third best behind Jesus Luzardo of the Philadelphia Phillies and Nolan McLean of the New York Mets with 86.4 and 86.6, respectively.

With a 6-2 record and 2.43 ERA through 77.2 innings pitched, Martinez is certainly putting himself in the mix to be selected to the American League All-Star Team. The 2.5 bWAR he has produced is already the second-highest in a single season.

A consummate professional who is beloved by teammates no matter where he is playing, it would be a great story for the 36-year-old to be made an All-Star for the first time in his career.