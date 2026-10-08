Rays Correctly Predicted to Likely Pick up Slugger’s Option
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The Tampa Bay Rays season is far from over, as they were playing Game 3 of their ALDS matchup against the New York Yankees at the time this piece was submitted.
While all of their focus is on the field, looking to advance to the ALCS and then the World Series, there are people within the organization who have already begun preparing for the offseason.
The Rays are one of five teams that have already had a player hit the free-agent market, with pitcher Aaron Brooks electing minor league free agency. There are a few other players from the Major League team who could hit the market because of a multitude of options, whether it be player, club or mutual.
One of the players who has a club option is designated hitter Yandy Diaz, worth $13 million. And MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that Tampa Bay will likely pick up that option, and rightfully so.
Rays need to pick up option of Yandy Diaz
After leading the American League with 180 hits, picking up that option and bringing him back is a no-brainer. He is part of the team’s Big 3, along with first baseman Jonathan Aranda and third baseman Junior Caminero, who make this offense tick.
There are other contributors who have been added, such as catcher Liam Hicks, or have emerged, such as outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. and Jonny DeLuca, but Diaz, Aranda and Caminero are the core the team is building the lineup around.
The veteran designated hitter is showing no signs of slowing down despite turning 35 years old in August. He produced an excellent slash line of .293/.359/.446 with an OPS+ of 124, hitting 22 home runs and 26 doubles to go along with 85 RBI.
Diaz has been incredibly consistent, recording an OPS+ of at least 110 in nine consecutive campaigns. He has settled in as the team’s leadoff hitter, setting the table for Aranda and Caminero to produce runs.
$13 million is a lot for the Rays to commit to one player, but Diaz has proven time and time again that he is worth the price tag. Someone who produces at the level he has for nearly a decade would make at least double that on an annual basis if he were a free agent this winter.
Trade rumors have swirled around Diaz for years because it is normally how the franchise operates; when a player gets expensive or too long in the tooth, they look to cash in. However, Diaz has survived this long and should be back in Tampa Bay for 2027 as the team’s main designated hitter once again.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.