Rays Change Outfield, Batting Order for Game 3 Facing Yankees

The adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” certainly applied to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first two games of their ALDS matchup against the New York Yankees.

Manager Kevin Cash went with the same batting order and defensive alignment in Games 1 and 2 and came away with two victories. However, in both of those matchups, the Yankees deployed a right-handed starting pitcher: Gerrit Cole in Game 1 and Cam Schlittler in Game 2.

In Game 3, New York will have left-handed pitcher Max Fried taking the mound. As a result, Tampa Bay has to make some changes to their lineup for the first time this series, with the defensive alignment and batting order being changed.

There isn’t any movement at the top of the order. Just as has been the case virtually the entire season, designated hitter Yandy Diaz is in the leadoff spot with first baseman Jonathan Aranda batting second. Batting third and playing third base is Junior Camerino.

Rays sitting Chandler Simpson in Game 3

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) goes back to third base during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is one of the most productive trios in MLB, and they set the tone at the top of the order. Everything after that is going to look a little bit different.

Batting cleanup and playing left field is Victor Mesa Jr. Sticking in the lineup against a left-handed starter is a bit of a surprise, but there must be something Cash likes in this matchup because he is taking the spot of Chandler Simpson, who will be coming off the bench.

This could be as much a decision that Simpson offers more value as a bench player because he can be deployed as a pinch hitter in the right situation or as a pinch runner to create chaos on the bases.

Batting fifth and playing right field is the new addition to the lineup, Ryan Vilade. He has crushed left-handed pitching with an .818 OPS, 117 tOPS+ and 123 sOPS+ against southpaws, hitting seven home runs, six doubles and two triples in 151 at-bats.

#Rays lineup vs. #Yankees, with Vilade in vs LH Fried and with Simpson out: pic.twitter.com/c8PFF7ntq6 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 7, 2026

Next in the order is catcher Liam Hicks, who will get a chance to prove himself against a left-handed pitcher despite this normally being a spot that Nick Fortes would get in the lineup. Batting seventh is Johnny DeLuca, who looks to have overtaken Cedric Mullins for the starting center field spot.

Another mild surprise is Richie Palacios batting eighth and playing second base. Ben Williamson, a right-handed hitter, had been getting starts in these situations, but he will come off the bench once again.

However, Palacios has been performing well and has earned the starting spot. Rounding out the lineup behind him is his double-play partner, Taylor Walls, who is batting ninth and playing shortstop.