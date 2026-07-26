Athletics Catcher Presents Strong Pivot for Rays Ahead of Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays have several positions on their roster that they are going to look to upgrade ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

While reinforcements on the mound are certainly needed, the most pressing need for the Rays is in their lineup. In an ideal world, they would acquire at least one bat to help raise the ceiling on a team that has arguably the best trio in baseball in third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda anchoring it.

Tampa Bay needs help up the middle, with catcher, shortstop and second base all showing flashes of production but not the consistency the team is looking for. Behind the plate has been an issue for the franchise essentially since its inception, and could be where they look to make an upgrade this summer.

Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins is someone they are keeping a close eye on. However, he is also drawing interest from other teams, which could mean a bidding war ensues. In that case, the Rays need to be ready to pivot elsewhere, and one option makes a lot of sense: Jonah Heim.

Jonah Heim is great pivot for Rays

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) throws to first base for the out during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“No, not the catcher you were expecting here. Shea Langeliers could become the buzziest name at the deadline, but the A’s will resist the temptation to make the biggest big-leaguer-for-prospect splash for the second straight summer. Instead, they’ll send Heim to a team in need of some catching help, perhaps the Dodgers or Yankees or Rays, one of the teams that strikes out on acquiring Ryan Jeffers,” wrote Zack Meisel of The Athletic (subscription required).

The veteran backstop has been performing rather well recently for the Athletics. He has been handling a lot of the work behind the plate, enabling Shea Langeliers to be the designated hitter so he can remain fresh and available throughout the campaign.

Given how many teams are on the search for catching help this summer, it makes sense for the Athletics to unload Heim. They have once again fallen out of the playoff race with their pitching falling apart.

The veteran had a slow start to 2026 with the Atlanta Braves, but has performed better with his new team to the tune of a .240/.285/.445 slash line with eight home runs and six doubles in 158 plate appearances.

Jonah Heim can provide more pop to Rays lineup

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Jonah Heim (15) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heim would present a sizable upgrade over Hunter Feduccia, who has a .229/.306/.336 slash line and an OPS+ of 79. Nick Fortes has been playing well with a .281/.321/.386 slash line and an OPS+ of 96 on the year.

There are risks to acquiring and integrating a new catcher into a team midseason. Chemistry with a pitching staff is paramount, and it takes time to develop, going back to the offseason and spring training.

Heim is a veteran who has already successfully switched teams once this season, so at least he knows what it requires to land with a new franchise and hit the ground running. A switch hitter with some power, he would help raise the floor of this offense as an upgrade on Feduccia.