Rays Could Make Two Starters Available in Trade To Bring Back Nick Martinez

The Tampa Bay Rays' offseason began when they disappointingly lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

There wasn’t much time for them to rest on their laurels from what they achieved in 2026, as the focus shifted to 2027 almost immediately. One of the first things that occurred in the offseason was Nick Martinez hitting free agency.

The 2027 mutual option that he possessed was declined, making him a free agent for the second straight winter. His market is going to be much stronger this time around after he earned his first All-Star nomination with the Rays and was a reliable source of production for the team all year.

However, if Tampa Bay wants to bring him back, they will have to clear some room in their rotation. Which is why, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, they could make some of their starting pitching available this winter, with two names being mentioned as possible trade chips: Shane McClanahan and Ryan Pepiot.

Rays could trade Shane McClanahan or Ryan Pepiot

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Tampa Bay Rays plan to keep ace Drew Rasmussen, who’s one year away from free agency, but could trade Shane McClanahan or Ryan Pepiot to fit in the return of free agent starter Nick Martinez,” Nightengale wrote.

The Rays picked up the $20 million option they had on Drew Rasmussen, which automatically made him a trade chip in the eyes of many people. But Erik Neander has said the plan is for Rasmussen to anchor the team’s rotation in 2027, which would make him the highest-paid player for a single season in franchise history.

As for McClanahan and Pepiot, the team seems much more open to moving either of them if it means bringing Martinez back. Tampa Bay knows as well as anyone that starting pitching depth is important, but they do have plenty of it with Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour successfully transitioning into the rotation, along with Ty Johnson and Brody Hopkins as possible options despite their Major League debuts being as relief pitchers.

McClanahan made a successful return to the mound in 2026 after missing nearly two years because of injury. However, he is in the last year of team control, and franchises seem hesitant to acquire anyone who will be a free agent after the 2027 season because no one knows how many games they will have said player for.

Pepiot missed the entire 2026 campaign, so pegging his value is much tougher. Under team control through 2028, he has value, not hitting free agency until after the 2028 season, when the landscape could be much different.

He was great in 2024 and 2025 with the Rays, making 57 starts with a 3.75 ERA across 297.2 innings. 309 strikeouts were recorded, along with 109 walks and a 4.3 bWAR.