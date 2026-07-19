Rays Scouting Potential Targets From Twins Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Even though the Tampa Bay Rays haven’t gotten off to an ideal start to the second half of the season, this is still one of the best teams in baseball currently. However, as the trade deadline approaches, the Rays must be thinking about improving.

It has been far from a perfect start to the second half of the season for Tampa Bay. The red-hot Boston Red Sox were able to defeat them in the opening series of the second half, and while the lead in the American League East is still a comfortable one, the Rays must start looking ahead.

This is a team that should be ultra-aggressive in trying to improve before the trade deadline, and with a strong farm system, they have no excuse not to be able to.

However, where they choose to try and make improvements will be key; there are a couple of needs for the team, and it will be interesting to see what the plan is.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote about the Rays scouting multiple players from the Minnesota Twins with the trade deadline quickly approaching.

Twins Have Multiple Players Who Make Sense for Tampa Bay

May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Minnesota does end up being sellers, there will be no shortage of players that would be tempting for a lot of teams, including the Rays. Currently, Tampa Bay could use a little bit of help in the rotation, bullpen, and batting order.

Of those needs, help in the lineup is arguably the top one. This is a group that relies heavily on their star trio of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda.

However, as the team starts to prepare for October baseball, upgrades are going to be needed if they are going to be able to reach their newfound goals. When looking at some of the players on the Twins, there are certainly a few that make sense.

Catcher Ryan Jeffers would provide a massive boost behind the plate for the Rays. Furthermore, Trevor Larnach could be an outfield option for a unit that could use another slugger.

Also, if Tampa Bay is looking to make a real big splash, starter Joe Ryan would be a significant addition as well. With the Rays keeping an eye on these players, it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done.

Due to all three of them being good options for Tampa Bay, it will be interesting to see just who they go after.