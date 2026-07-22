Rays Unlikely To Make Trade With AL East Rival for All-Star

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, and rightfully so.

The American League looks wide open. Already owning the best record, they should make a run at it, seeking upgrades to help them better match up with the Los Angeles Dodgers and other contenders in the MLB.

One position the Rays have reportedly been looking at for an upgrade is catcher. Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins is someone they are keeping a close eye on, as well as the New York Yankees, sending a scout to watch him play recently.

Another catcher whom some analysts thought could be available this summer is Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) threw some cold water on the idea of cold water on the idea of Tampa Bay acquiring him, even before his injury, because the Orioles are an AL East rival.

Adley Rutschman not likely an option for Rays ahead of trade deadline

Jun 29, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Rutschman during All-Star week told The Athletic he was open to such a deal. But that was before he went down again. He never was likely to be traded within the division to the Yankees or Rays. Now it appears his future with the team will remain uncertain, through the deadline and beyond,” Rosenthal wrote.

The deal that he references is the catcher’s willingness to work out a long-term extension with Baltimore. Starting pitcher Kyle Bradish recently did just that, agreeing to a five-year, $90 million extension.

However, the Orioles locked in Samuel Basallo, who looks to be their catcher of the future, to a long-term deal last year right after he made his MLB debut. Signing Rutschman to an extension may not have been in their plans, and the odds of a deal getting done now are even lower since he is injured.

Alas, in reference to the Rays, Rosenthal certainly makes it sound as if a deal was never going to get done where they acquired Rutschman. It does make some sense that Baltimore doesn’t want to see Rutschman helping one of their rivals, but these two franchises have a recent history of working out trades together.

Last year, the Orioles traded relief pitcher Bryan Baker to Tampa Bay in exchange for a draft pick. A few months later, that draft pick and a plethora of prospects were traded to the Rays in exchange for starting pitcher Shane Baz, who subsequently agreed to an extension with Baltimore.

There is no hard-and-fast ideology that the Orioles won’t do business with Tampa Bay, but a deal centered around Rutschman sounds like it didn’t have much of a chance to happen even before he landed on the injured list again.

An upgrade is certainly needed behind the plate, but a short-term stopgap is a better fit for the Rays given all the talent behind the plate they have moving up the ranks in the minor leagues.