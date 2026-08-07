Rays Reportedly Never Had a Chance at Landing Tarik Skubal

The Tampa Bay Rays did a good job of improving their roster for the stretch run of the season with several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Freddy Peralta addresses their need in the starting rotation with Shane McClanahan sidelined. A lineup in need of a jolt received a major one with the addition of catcher Liam Hicks. The bullpen was reinforced with Tyler Wells, and outfield depth was added with the addition of Jack Suwinski.

However, the Rays weren’t able to land the crown jewel of the MLB trade deadline, Tarik Skubal. The Detroit Tigers ace ended up being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, to the dismay of baseball fans everywhere.

The two-time defending World Series champions just added the two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner. However, based on reporting done by insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, Tampa Bay never actually had a chance at acquiring Skubal.

Rays never had shot at Tarik Skubal without including Theo Gillen

Tarik Skubal in the dugout at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is because the Rays made their No. 1 prospect, outfielder Theo Gillen, off-limits. And their next two ranked prospects, catchers Nathan Flewelling and Caden Bodine, play the same position as Dillon Dingler, who is in the conversation as the best backstop in baseball.

“For the Rays to be in the mix, they needed to include their top prospect, outfielder Theo Gillen, a first-round steal taken with the No. 18 pick in a 2024 draft that might rival 2005 as the best this century. Tampa Bay, whose operating philosophy requires homegrown talent on inexpensive deals, declined to make Gillen available. With their second- and third-best prospects (catchers Caden Bodine and Nathan Flewelling) sharing a position with Detroit's Dillon Dingler, the best catcher in baseball, the Rays' chances at landing Skubal ended before they really began,” Passan wrote.

While certainly a tough pill to swallow, when laid out in that fashion, it becomes a little clearer why the Dodgers were able to acquire the star left-handed pitcher. Similarly to Tampa Bay, the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t make their No. 1-ranked prospect, shortstop Jesus Made, available in trade negotiations.

Their off-limits list was a lot longer than what the Rays had, as the Brewers also reportedly made pitcher Logan Henderson, shortstop Cooper Pratt and outfielder Luis Lara off-limits. Henderson is already pitching in the Big Leagues with five years of club control left, while Pratt and Lara signed long-term extensions before reaching the Major Leagues.

Rays were not good match for Tigers on Tarik Skubal deal

Oct 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash (16) during the ALDS workout day against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of prospect depth for Milwaukee to offer, similarly to the Rays, but with top players held off the table and other complications like positional overlap, Los Angeles was able to strike.

The Dodgers weren’t without their own players being off-limits, as 21-year-old outfielder Josue De Paula was not going to be included in the deal. But they still had Zyhir Hope, who is seen by some as a top-25 prospect.

Packaging him with another top-100 prospect in River Ryan put Los Angeles over the edge. Not possessing a prospect of that level at a position of need for the Tigers ultimately had Tampa Bay on the outside looking in before negotiations truly heated up.