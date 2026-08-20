Rays Can Help Freddy Peralta Improve Contract Projection

The Tampa Bay Rays knew there were some risks in acquiring starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

His production in 2026 fell off a cliff from 2025, when he led the National League with 17 victories and produced an impressive 5.5 bWAR. With the Mets, he had a 4.99 ERA and a -0.4 bWAR until he was on the move.

Thus far, his tenure with the Rays hasn’t been any better. Alas, there is a caveat there, with his first two starts coming on the road against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field and the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, both hitter havens.

He looked better in his first start at Tropicana Field, but was removed after 4.2 innings and Garrett Cleavinger allowed both inherited runners to score. Thus far with Tampa Bay, he has a 7.53 ERA and -0.4 bWAR.

Freddy Peralta has plenty of motivation to perform for Rays

Aug 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays’ coaching staff is already making some adjustments, and hopefully Peralta can figure it out. The other risk in acquiring him was that he is an impending free agent, set to hit the market this winter.

Right now, if Tampa Bay wanted to bring him back at all, the projected price would shock fans based on how Peralta has thrown the ball this year.

“And so I’d expect Peralta to end up signing a one-year deal in the range of the qualifying offer (probably about $23 million). Of course, there’s still a reasonable chance Tampa Bay turns him around over the next six weeks, and he should have a real opportunity this postseason to juice that number,” wrote Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent mailbag.

Because he was traded during the season, the veteran righty isn’t eligible to receive a qualifying offer from Tampa Bay. That would likely strengthen his market this offseason, should he not improve his performance much, because teams won’t have to surrender a draft pick to sign him.

As a result, a boatload of one- and two-year offers could come in for Peralta. However, if teams are willing to pay what a qualifying offer would cost, plenty of franchises would balk at paying a pitcher who currently has a 5.27 ERA in 2026 that kind of money.

Freddy Peralta has to earn spot in playoff rotation

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) delivers a pitch against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is what makes the next few weeks so important. As things currently stand, a strong argument could be made that Peralta wouldn’t even get the ball in a playoff game for the Rays if their rotation is healthy.

Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez are locked in at the top of the rotation. Ian Seymour has been throwing the ball incredibly well, and Shane McClanahan has been excellent in his first Big League action since 2023.

Griffin Jax has taken well to transitioning to the rotation from the bullpen. He is working his way back from elbow discomfort.

So, not only is Peralta pitching for his next contract, but also for a spot in the Tampa Bay rotation. Locking down the latter to showcase his abilities in the former would certainly increase his value in free agency.