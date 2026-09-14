Rays' Freddy Peralta Has Earned Massive Postseason Role

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to officially clinch a playoff berth over the weekend, and the team will now be looking to win the American League East. The New York Yankees are going to be their main competition for achieving that goal, and entering Monday, they have a four-game lead.

This weekend, it was a perfect showing for the Rays, who were able to sweep the Houston Astros on their way to clinching a playoff berth. For most of the season, it has been Tampa Bay that has been the team to beat in the American League.

Now that they know they will officially be in the playoffs, the focus will be on preparing for October baseball and also getting home-field advantage.

In a lopsided 14-4 win on Sunday, the Rays received a really encouraging performance from Freddy Peralta once again. The right-hander was a big trade deadline acquisition by the team from the New York Mets, and he has been really good of late for Tampa Bay.

On Sunday, he went five innings, allowing just one run while striking out four batters. Now, as the team switches their attention toward October, he is going to be a featured player.

Peralta Earning Massive Postseason Role

Sep 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there were undoubtedly some concerns when the Rays made the move to get Peralta, he has been really good of late for Tampa Bay. In his last four starts, he has gone 23 innings, allowing just three runs.

During that span, he has seen his ERA drop from 5.11 to 4.67, and he is certainly helping his cause when it comes to free agency this offseason.

Due to the injury to Shane McClanahan, the Rays really needed Peralta to step up, and so far, he has. While the status of their star southpaw is still unknown heading toward the postseason, they do have a strong trio with Peralta pitching well.

In a shorter series, the Rays can deploy Peralta, Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen. This trio can be quite effective with how well Peralta has been pitching, but they would ultimately like to have McClanahan back and at full health.

With 90 wins already, the Rays have had immense success so far this season. Now, they will be fully focused on trying to win in October. If they are going to accomplish that, they will need Peralta to continue to pitch as he has of late.