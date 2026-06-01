Rays Have 3 New Prospects Debut in Organization’s Top 10

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a great spot with the calendar flipping over to June.

Not only do they hold the best record in the American League at 36-20, putting them 1.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East, but they also own the No. 2 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. That will enable them to add another high-upside player to a burgeoning farm system.

The Rays have a lot of intriguing young talent developing in the minor leagues. Their Top 10 rankings reflect that, where some changes have occurred heading into June from the edition shared in May.

The biggest riser is catcher Nathan Flewelling. He was not ranked in May, falling just short of the top 10 shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. But, he has announced his presence since then and is now No. 2 in the team rankings behind only outfielder Theo Gillen.

Nathan Flewelling highlights three new Rays prospects in top 10

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Ecole Secondaire Notre Dame High School catcher Nathan Flewelling during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A third-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Flewelling has been crushing the ball with High-A Bowling Green. Through 43 games and 189 plate appearances, he has a .281/.386/.531 slash line with 10 home runs and 31 RBI.

Catcher has been an issue essentially since the inception of the franchise. But that no longer looks to be the case with Flewelling and Caden Bodine, both ranked in the organization’s top six.

A little further down the list is another catcher, Taitn Gray. He also plays some first base, providing intriguing versatility defensively as part of the package that has him ranked inside the top 10 after being unranked previously.

A third-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Dallas Center Grimes High School, the 18-year-old is acclimating himself well to pro ball. He is with Single-A Charleston and performing at a high level with a .286/.406/.474 slash line.

Cooper Flemming collected his 11th multi-hit game in yesterday's doubleheader.



He's the only MiLB player under 20-years-old to have an OBP over .450, a 170 wRC+ or higher, and a K% below 15%. He's showing strong swing decisions with a plus contact (82.6%). Could crack T-100's. pic.twitter.com/ppg6lmpnVs — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 3, 2026

Gray has stuffed the stat sheet with six home runs, three doubles, four triples and four stolen bases. He has logged all his defensive innings at first base, likely not having a future behind the plate, given how loaded the pipeline is.

After being unranked, he is now No. 9 in the top 10. One spot ahead of him is the third player, who has gone from unranked in May to ranked in June: shortstop Cooper Flemming.

The team’s second-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft just missed out on being top 10 last month, along with Flewelling. He is producing an impressive clip in his pro debut with a .290/.379/.462 slash line, striking out only 30 times in 198 plate appearances and drawing 22 walks.

Flemming is listed as a shortstop, but has also logged innings at second base and third base. That kind of versatility will only speed up the process of him moving throughout the minor league system.