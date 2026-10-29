Rays’ Top Prospect Is Turning Heads in the Arizona Fall League

While the Tampa Bay Rays' Major League squad continues to put together a season for the ages, their minor leaguers are carrying on successful seasons of their own.

It won’t capture nearly any of the headlines of the postseason, but the Arizona Fall League gives All-Star minor leaguers the chance to fine-tune their great seasons after their season is complete. It serves as a way for organizations to recognize young star performers with extra reps while scouts get the opportunity to get nearly a month's more data on names to watch.

The Rays' main man to watch in this year's circuit is Nathan Flewelling, a big-bodied Canadian catcher with tons of raw power. He broke out in 2025 and continued his steady climb with another fantastic showing this year.

A home run in the MLB Futures Game was the cherry on top of a season that saw him handle High-A pitching despite being on average three years younger than the competition.

Nathan Flewelling playing well in Arizona Fall League

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Ecole Secondaire Notre Dame High School catcher Nathan Flewelling during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Flewelling, in every sense, plays how you would expect a not fully mature athletic marvel to do so. His explosive power is accompanied by a long upward left-handed swing that results in plenty of whiffs. However, He’s able to mitigate the strikeouts with a more than healthy amount of patience.

His defense is also miles behind his hitting ability. Not having access to top coaches in the remote town of Red Deer, Canada, he had to teach himself blocking and receiving techniques through YouTube.

Shaping that weakness into a new strength has been a focal point of Flewelling’s time in Arizona. With a diverse cast of other organizations’ pitchers to work with, Flewelling is soaking up all he can learn about game planning and becoming more athletic behind the plate.

Flewelling gets the job done!@raysbaseball No. 4 prospect Nathan Flewelling extends the Scorpions lead with an RBI single in the top of the 4th. Flewelling drove home 67 in 2026. pic.twitter.com/HrYyh4AxX4 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 22, 2026

With Liam Hicks and the organization's other hot young star, Caden Bodine, on his heels for the catching job, Flewelling will have to be defensively sound to hold it down behind the plate. Luckily, at just 19 years old, he has all the time in the world to improve his craft.

In 13 games across AFL play, Flewelling is batting .340, carrying a .411 on-base percentage. For a teenager with plenty of pop but contact issues, this sudden spike in singles during his time in Arizona is encouraging.

Profiling as the sixth-best catching prospect in all of baseball, the strides he keeps making in his game have him primed to command the backstop for the next generation.