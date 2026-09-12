Rays Hitting Prospects Responsible for Club’s Renaissance

The Tampa Bay Rays are held to a high standard when it comes to developing young talent.

It’s in their DNA to develop from within and win as the antithesis of their large-payroll, big-market rivals. That long run of excellence in talent development fell flat in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025. In a moment when the big-league roster was also going through a time of flux and losing, there was an overall air of worry about the organization.

A reason for this sudden swing in prospect rankings centered around first-round picks and highly touted names petering out. Xavier Isaac and Brayden Taylor, Tampa Bay’s 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, showed promising beginnings with quick drop-offs. This, along with Carson Williams’ hit tool becoming a prevalent issue and Curtis Mead’s failure to launch in his big-league time, dashed plans the Rays had drawn up.

Writers addressed the declining stock of these once-promising prospects, as Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranked the Rays system 14th before the 2026 season with just one top-100 prospect to mention. Flash forward one minor league season, and they’ve leapfrogged the league 12 spots to the second-best ranking right behind the Dodgers, according to MLB.com.

Rays prospects have rapidly developed this season

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Theo Gillen is drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 18th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Offseason trades that brought in a wealth of prospect talent line the Tampa Bay top 30 prospect list, but it’s rather the internal progress achieved by young drafted hitters that has made this system elite.

There’s nowhere else to start than with Theo Gillen. A hidden gem that fell between the cracks of the 2024 Amateur Draft, Gillen was widely considered the next-best high school bat following the transcendent Konnor Griffin.

Three minor league seasons later, Gillen’s transformed into a high-exit-velocity masher with a patient approach and an above-average glove to stick in center field. Those tools paint the rough strokes of a franchise superstar who's rightly torn up the rankings, settling in at 8th on Baseball America’s Top 100.

Nathan Flewelling was drafted as a strong defensive catcher with questions around his hitting, while Taitn Gray broke in as a hit-first catcher likely to be moved off the position.

Flewelling has thus developed into an athletic and hulking marvel behind the dish, who has put together his defensive acumen with a breakthrough hitting performance. Gray, meanwhile, has become one of the trendiest names among prospect evaluators who are blown away by exit velocities not usually possible for 19-year-olds.

Finally, Cooper Flemming has made himself known as a scouting success story. A second-rounder who was committed to playing shortstop at Vanderbilt was all too intriguing to the Rays, who were impressed with his attitude and large body with potential to fill out. The latter has been extremely noticeable, as Flemming has transformed his lanky build into a stockier one that has produced noticeable power output.

In one minor league season, these hitters have led Tampa Bay’s return to youth development excellence. All four reflect the scouting philosophy behind betting on high school hitters who have untapped power potential. And with second overall pick Grady Emerson entering the fold, the sky is the limit for how far these bats can carry the Rays.