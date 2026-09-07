Rays Top Prospect Impressing During First Pro Season

The Tampa Bay Rays used more prospect capital than any team in baseball ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

It was a luxury they could afford to upgrade their roster for the stretch run because of how well they have done restocking talent in the minor leagues. There are players who are outside of the top 20 in the Rays’ system who would be borderline top-10 guys for other franchises.

Tampa Bay has done an exceptional job drafting in recent years, and some of those picks have hit the ground running early in their professional careers. One of the players who would fit that bill is first baseman Taitn Gray.

A third-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Dallas Center Grimes High School in Grimes, Iowa, Gray showcased excellent hit tools that provided an incredibly high ceiling with the bat. In his first professional season, he has proven those evaluators correct.

Taitn Gray having monster season for Rays Single-A team

DCG's Taitn Gray swings at the ball during his first at-bat against Johnston on July 7, 2025, in Johnston. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He began the 2026 season at Rookie Ball in the Florida Complex League, where he played five games before being promoted to Single-A Charleston. His production has not slowed down despite the jump in competition.

With Charleston, Gray has a .297/.388/.463 slash line with eight home runs, 11 doubles and four triples. He has 52 RBI and has showcased some solid speed on the basepaths with 12 stolen bases.

Gray hit his ninth homer of the season, across both levels, on Sept. 5, and it left his bat at 111 mph. He has been tearing the cover off the ball all season, producing some remarkable underlying metrics, as shared by Running From The OPS on X.

Gray has produced a 131 wRC+ and has strong walk and strikeout numbers. He has a 12.1% walk rate, drawing 40 free passes between both levels. He has struck out only 71 times for a solid 21.5% strikeout rate. His 74.2% contact rate is also an elite number for someone of his age.

Taitn Gray after his 111 MPH HR from last night:



9 HR I 12 SB I 11 2B I 5 3B

.300/.389/.473

.862 OPS I 131 wRC+

12.1% BB% I 21.5% K%

74.2% Contact%



Offensive ceiling is sky high and even more so once he learns to elevate even more. So talented . pic.twitter.com/UQMFJQaW0C — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) September 6, 2026

There is a lot to like about his game, and after turning only 19 years old on Aug. 16, he is just scratching the surface of his potential.

While Jonathan Aranda is holding down first base at the Major League level, there may not be a franchise in baseball that has as strong a first base pipeline as Tampa Bay. Xavier Isaac recently received a promotion to Triple-A, where Tre Morgan also resides.

First base is a position of strength for the Rays, with Gray assuredly shooting his way up the rankings after a dominant first year as a professional.