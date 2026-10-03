The Rays Need Junior Caminero to Break Ugly Trend Against Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays’ star infielder Junior Caminero’s career stats against the New York Yankees may be a cause for concern as the Rays get set to face the Yankees in the American League Division Series this weekend.

It’ll be Caminero’s first true taste of the postseason, after getting two pinch-hit at-bats in the 2023 AL Wild Card Series against the Texas Rangers in which he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

At just 23 years old, Caminero has posted stellar numbers the past two seasons for Tampa Bay. He enjoyed a pair of 40+ home run seasons and collected 100+ RBI each of those seasons. He finished tied for second in the AL with 42 home runs, third in RBIs with 101, third in slugging percentage with a .524 mark and fifth in OPS with an .884 mark.

While he’s had immense success during his career, that success has not come against the Yankees. As the Rays gear up to face New York in the ALDS, Caminero’s performance against their division rival in his career is a notable factor.

In 25 career games against the Yankees, Caminero slashed .177/.229/.302 (17-for-96) with three homers, three doubles, nine RBIs, seven runs scored, six walks, 21 strikeouts, a .531 OPS and a 47 OPS+.

Yankees Have His Number

Caminero has played worse against the Yankees than any other team in his career, with his .177 average against New York being the worst of any team. They are the only team he has a batting average below .200 against.

Junior Caminero has played worse against the Yankees than any other team he’s faced in his career pic.twitter.com/B7SlG1zvtT — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) October 2, 2026

While the playoffs are different than regular season games, Caminero’s poor performance against the Yankees in the past could be a reason for concern. Considering Caminero is one of the most prolific and talented hitters in Tampa Bay’s lineup, it’ll be essential for the Rays to have their star at the top of his game come playoff time.

Not to mention, Caminero as well as Tampa Bay’s entire lineup, is going to be facing New York’s best pitching throughout the series. The Yankees have Gerrit Cole starting Game 1 and the presumptive AL Cy Young Award winner Cam Schlittler going in Game 2.

The Rays have faced New York once in the postseason history, which was in the 2020 ALDS. Tampa Bay won the series in five games, an entire series that was played at Petco Park with no fans in the stands.

For the Rays to beat the Yankees this year, they are going to need Caminero to flip that script, or at least be better than a .177 hitter against them.