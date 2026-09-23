Rays Make Roster Move in Preparation for MLB Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays officially clinched the American League East title with their victory over the New York Yankees in the nightcap of their doubleheader.

In addition to winning the division, the Rays are also locked in as the No. 1 seed in the league, meaning the AL playoffs will go through Tropicana Field for as long as Tampa Bay remains in the field.

The Rays could still make a run at the best record in the MLB, which would give them home-field advantage in the World Series as well. They are two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for that, and one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are also chasing them.

While Tampa Bay still has some incentive to win games, they are keeping an eye on the postseason and starting to set things up for the ALWC, which will be against either the Yankees or the Boston Red Sox, with a roster change made ahead of the third game against New York.

Rays demoted Alex Cook, recall Mason Englert

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cook (54) throws a pitch against the Athletics in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Rays Communications on X, the team has optioned right-handed pitcher Alex Cook to Triple-A Durham and recalled Mason Englert. Englert will be starting the game tonight against the Yankees.

That means Ian Seymour, who was the probable starter, will either work as a bulk-inning role behind him or get the day off entirely as Cash starts to get his rotation situated heading into the postseason.

Cook has been racking up the travel miles recently, shuttling between Triple-A Durham and Tampa Bay constantly when players were placed on the injured list or activated to the roster. He was one of the players originally called up when rosters expanded to 28.

The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled RHP Mason Englert from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Alex Cook to Durham.



Englert will start tonight. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 23, 2026

The last time he made an appearance for the Rays was Sept. 18 against the Boston Red Sox. It was the second day in a row he took the mound, throwing a shutout inning on Sept. 17 against the Athletics before another clean outing against the Red Sox.

It has been over two months since Englert took the mound for a Major League game. His last appearance with the club was July 17 when he started against Boston. He has been operating as a starter with the Bulls since and throwing the ball well.

Over his last five starts with Durham, Englert has thrown 29.2 innings and allowed only five earned runs, with two of those outings being at least six shutout frames. He has struck out 25 batters and walked only five.