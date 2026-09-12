Rays Option Alex Cook To Call up Top Pitching Prospect

The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team in the MLB to clinch a playoff spot with their victory over the Houston Astros in the first matchup of their three-game set.

Now, their focus will turn exclusively to winning and holding off the New York Yankees to win the American League East. Entering play on Sept. 12, the Rays held a three-game lead, but that could become four by the end of the day if Tampa Bay can defeat the Astros after the New York Mets beat the Yankees.

It will be a game worth watching because it could be the MLB debut of one of their top pitching prospects, Brody Hopkins. The No. 7-ranked player in the Rays’ organization has been selected from Triple-A Durham, with Alex Cook being optioned.

To make room for Hopkins on the 40-man roster, Tampa Bay has also announced that right-handed pitcher Michael Grove has been designated for assignment.

Rays promoting Brody Hopkins to MLB

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected RHP Brody Hopkins from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Alex Cook to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Michael Grove has been designated for assignment.



Hopkins will wear No. 88. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 12, 2026

Hopkins is the second top pitching prospect that the Rays have added to their roster recently. Earlier this week, it was Ty Johnson who was promoted from Triple-A to help bolster the Big League bullpen.

Both hurlers began the campaign as starting pitchers in the rotation but have transitioned to the bullpen in recent weeks. It was thought the decision was made to help the Major League team down the stretch, and that has proven to be correct.

While it took Hopkins a little longer to get the promotion, it is a warranted one. Since transitioning to a relief pitcher role, he has been dominating opponents, with his last appearance with the Bulls being eye-opening.

The right-hander worked one inning and was lighting up the radar gun, topping out at 102.1 mph with his fastball. What made it even more impressive was that velocity came on his final pitch of the outing, with his elite velocity on full display.

Brody Hopkins collected two more strikeouts tonight and sat 100.8 MPH on the 4-seam and hit 102.1 MPH. He also dropped in a ridiculous 88 MPH curveball for a backwards K. He looks ready to make an impact with the Rays. pic.twitter.com/ge0RnNsnbo — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) September 10, 2026

Four of the 13 pitches that Hopkins threw were clocked at 101+ mph. Coming into the game, he reached that plateau only five times in 1,795 pitches at the Triple-A level.

Along with the impressive velocity, which is MLB-caliber, a major reason that Hopkins earned a promotion is the improvement that he has shown with his command. He struggled mightily with walks as a starter, issuing 92 this season in 94 innings.

However, since transitioning to the bullpen full time, Hopkins has issued only five walks in nine innings. In six of his nine appearances as a relief pitcher, he didn’t issue a single free pass.

Tampa Bay is hoping those developments continue for them in the MLB, as he can become a weapon out of the bullpen.