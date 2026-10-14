Rays Make Surprising Decision With ALCS Game 3 Starter vs. Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays were successful in their bounce-back attempt in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.

After blowing a lead in Game 1 and losing 7-3, the Rays were able to get back in the win column, winning 3-1 behind a stellar performance from Freddy Peralta. Tampa Bay took advantage of a Jose Ramirez error in the fourth inning, scoring all three of their runs in the game off that.

Generating more offense is something manager Kevin Cash would certainly like to see, but it was encouraging to see the Rays take advantage of a golden opportunity and cash in. Tying the series at 1-1 heading to Progressive Field for three games was imperative.

Now, Tampa Bay will look to take control back in Game 3. In a surprising twist, it won’t be Nick Martinez taking the mound as the starter. Instead, he will be available out of the bullpen, as the case was in Games 1 and 2, and Griffin Jax will be starting, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X.

Griffin Jax tabbed as Game 3 starter for Rays

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez started Game 3 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees, and many presumed Cash would use the same rotation in the ALCS against Cleveland. Jax operated out of the bullpen, getting work in as a reliever behind Martinez; his appearance on Oct. 7 against the Yankees was the first time he took the mound since Sept. 26.

Jax was excellent all regular season after transitioning from the bullpen into the rotation. He did miss about a month with elbow discomfort, but has looked no worse for wear since making his way back to the mound.

After an ugly return against the New York Mets, Jax fired four strong starts to finish the regular season, creating positive momentum into the playoffs. He threw 18 innings, allowing only one run to go along with 15 strikeouts and only three walks.

Griffin Jax will start Game 3 for #Rays — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 14, 2026

With Martinez available out of the bullpen, Jax may not have the longest leash to work with. But based on his recent performance, the Rays should be confident in his ability to get the job done.

Martinez has been excellent throughout the season as well for Tampa Bay. He was an All-Star and anchored this staff as a strong No. 2 behind their ace, Drew Rasmussen. It will be interesting to see if the veteran righty is deployed out of the bullpen in Game 3 and what the team’s plan is for a starter in Game 4.

Rasmussen could be brought back on three days’ rest. If Martinez doesn’t make an appearance in Game 3, he is the logical choice to start Game 4 the following day.