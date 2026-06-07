Rays Might Be Overextending Usage of Young Outfielder

The Tampa Bay Rays got off to a scorching hot start in the 2026 MLB regular season, but have come crashing back down to Earth over the last few weeks.

A few players who got off to hot starts have regressed to the mean, leading to mixed results on the field. The Rays are still in first place in the American League East with a 37-24 record entering play on June 7, but they have lost nine out of their last 12 games.

There are many contributing factors to the lack of success, and some changes have been made. Most notably, Steven Matz was removed from the rotation and placed in the bullpen after recent struggles.

Manager Kevin Cash is doing the best with what he has, with injuries decimating the team’s depth chart. However, in an ideal world, the role of another player would be adjusted: outfielder Chandler Simpson.

Chandler Simpson mired in extended slump

May 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The elite speedster provides immense value to a team with his style of play. However, there isn’t much margin for error when there are so many extremes in his skill set. For example, he has blazing speed and elite contact ability, but zero power.

When you aren’t offering extra-base potential, there is a lot of pressure to keep up a high batting average, which Simpson did in April. He had a .314/.349/.356 slash line with 11 stolen bases. Combined with the improvements he has made defensively, he was an incredibly valuable player.

Unfortunately, his production has waned since that point. He remains an elite glove in left field, thanks in large part to the offseason work done with Kevin Kiermaier, but his numbers at the plate have plummeted.

Simpson produced a .255/.287/.324 slash line in May. He successfully stole only three bases, getting caught five times, which brings his season total to eight times he has been caught stealing, which is the most in the Major Leagues.

Can Chandler Simpson get back on track for Rays?

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) hits an RBI triple against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Thus far in June, his numbers have fallen off even more. Through five games and 13 plate appearances, he has only one hit and has struck out twice while drawing one walk.

With Jonny DeLuca and Jake Fraley both on the injured list, options are limited for Cash to turn to in the outfield. Simpson is going to continue getting opportunities to start, but his performance will be one to keep a close eye on.

In an ideal situation, he would probably operate as a fourth outfielder and pinch-runner late in games. He looks to be overextended right now, with his production falling off a cliff since a hot start through April.