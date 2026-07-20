Setback for Rays Veterans on Rehab Increases Need To Make Trade

The Tampa Bay Rays have done a great job of navigating injuries to players who were expected to play key roles for the team.

Their depth on the pitching staff has been tested from Day 1. Ryan Pepiot won’t be taking the mound in 2026, and his replacement, Joe Boyle, landed on the injured list after only three starts. Steven Matz is in the middle of his second stint on the sidelines and is joined on the shelf by Jesse Scholtens.

Among position players, adding some more offense to the lineup has been a No. 1 priority for the front office. It has become even more pressing with two veterans suffering setbacks in their rehab from injury.

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times, outfielder Jake Fraley and second baseman Gavin Lux have both returned to St. Petersburg, with their rehab assignments being paused. Fraley, who underwent hernia surgery, is experiencing discomfort in his groin. Lux received an injection in his troublesome right shoulder.

Jake Fraley, Gavin Lux setbacks are bad for Rays

Mar 10, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Gavin Lux (11) throws to first few an out against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being non-tendered, Fraley re-signed with the Rays this past offseason. He was expected to play a sizable role in a reshaped outfield as a platoon bat against right-handed pitching. A lion’s share of the playing time in right field was expected to go to him.

Alas, the injury has kept him sidelined for a long time. He has not appeared in a game since May 15, and this latest setback will have him away from the team for even longer. It wouldn’t hurt to bring in another experienced outfield bat, but Tampa Bay has had others step up.

#Rays Cash said both OF Jake Fraley (groin area discomfort; had hernia surgery previously) and 2B Gavin Lux (injection in right shoulder) are back in St. Pete with their injury rehabs paused. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 17, 2026

Victor Mesa Jr. has a 109 OPS+ taking over Fraley’s role as a left-handed hitting outfielder. Jonny DeLuca has also been productive with a 101 OPS+ and 20 extra-base hits. Ryan Vilade has been excellent with a 115 OPS+.

Where the Rays need to focus their attention, in terms of a trade deadline upgrade, is in the infield, where Lux was supposed to help replace Brandon Lowe, who has been a driving force in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offensive turnaround.

Rays lineup needs help up the middle

Jul 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) hits a RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lux was expected to be the starter at second base, but he has yet to get on the field this season with the Major League team. It has left manager Kevin Cash in a bit of a tough spot, rotating Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios there the most.

Having to deploy them as the starters at the keystone takes away from their most helpful attribute, which is their versatility. They have combined for a bWAR of 1.5, so they are helping the team when their number is called.

But if Tampa Bay could acquire someone such as Luis Arraez to lock down second base full-time, their ceiling would rise exponentially. It would push Williamson and Palacios into the complementary roles they are better suited for.