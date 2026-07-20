Setback for Rays Veterans on Rehab Increases Need To Make Trade
In this story:
The Tampa Bay Rays have done a great job of navigating injuries to players who were expected to play key roles for the team.
Their depth on the pitching staff has been tested from Day 1. Ryan Pepiot won’t be taking the mound in 2026, and his replacement, Joe Boyle, landed on the injured list after only three starts. Steven Matz is in the middle of his second stint on the sidelines and is joined on the shelf by Jesse Scholtens.
Among position players, adding some more offense to the lineup has been a No. 1 priority for the front office. It has become even more pressing with two veterans suffering setbacks in their rehab from injury.
As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times, outfielder Jake Fraley and second baseman Gavin Lux have both returned to St. Petersburg, with their rehab assignments being paused. Fraley, who underwent hernia surgery, is experiencing discomfort in his groin. Lux received an injection in his troublesome right shoulder.
Jake Fraley, Gavin Lux setbacks are bad for Rays
After being non-tendered, Fraley re-signed with the Rays this past offseason. He was expected to play a sizable role in a reshaped outfield as a platoon bat against right-handed pitching. A lion’s share of the playing time in right field was expected to go to him.
Alas, the injury has kept him sidelined for a long time. He has not appeared in a game since May 15, and this latest setback will have him away from the team for even longer. It wouldn’t hurt to bring in another experienced outfield bat, but Tampa Bay has had others step up.
Victor Mesa Jr. has a 109 OPS+ taking over Fraley’s role as a left-handed hitting outfielder. Jonny DeLuca has also been productive with a 101 OPS+ and 20 extra-base hits. Ryan Vilade has been excellent with a 115 OPS+.
Where the Rays need to focus their attention, in terms of a trade deadline upgrade, is in the infield, where Lux was supposed to help replace Brandon Lowe, who has been a driving force in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offensive turnaround.
Rays lineup needs help up the middle
Lux was expected to be the starter at second base, but he has yet to get on the field this season with the Major League team. It has left manager Kevin Cash in a bit of a tough spot, rotating Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios there the most.
Having to deploy them as the starters at the keystone takes away from their most helpful attribute, which is their versatility. They have combined for a bWAR of 1.5, so they are helping the team when their number is called.
But if Tampa Bay could acquire someone such as Luis Arraez to lock down second base full-time, their ceiling would rise exponentially. It would push Williamson and Palacios into the complementary roles they are better suited for.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.