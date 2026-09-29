Rays Most Important Hitter for Playoffs Not Named Junior Caminero

The Tampa Bay Rays were the first team in the MLB to clinch a playoff spot and earned the No. 1 seed in the American League, taking home the AL East title for the fifth time in franchise history.

It was a complete team effort to achieve all of that success, with third baseman Junior Caminero leading the charge. An AL MVP candidate, he is one of the most feared power hitters in the sport, launching 42 home runs this season after bursting onto the scene with 45 in his first full season in 2025.

Heading into the postseason, he is as important as any player to the team’s success. However, there is one player who is going to be relied upon just as much to make the most of some advantageous positions: catcher Liam Hicks.

Acquired from the Miami Marlins ahead of the trade deadline in August, Hicks was brought on to upgrade the offense and lengthen the lineup beyond Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Yandy Diaz.

Liam Hicks provides excellent protection for Junior Caminero

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He certainly succeeded in that regard, continuing the breakout power campaign that he started with the Marlins. Inserted into the lineup as protection for Caminero, he is the most important hitter on the team after the team’s superstar slugger.

That is because teams are going to be very careful pitching to Caminero. He has shown a willingness to take a walk and not swing at pitches outside of the zone, making major improvements from the 2025 season.

Willing to pass the baton to his teammates, a lot of that responsibility is going to fall upon Hicks to make opposing pitches pay. During his time with the Rays thus far, he has shown he is capable of doing just that with a .288/.379/.440 slash line, hitting four home runs and seven doubles with 20 RBI.

His strike zone recognition and contact skills remain elite, drawing the same number of walks as times he has struck out with Tampa Bay: 16. If the Rays were going to make the perfect player who fits what they are looking for in a laboratory, the product would come out looking a lot like Hicks’s profile.

He has a skill set that translates really well to October baseball, providing some pop with elite contact ability. That is the perfect combination to succeed against some of the best pitching in baseball in high-pressure situations.

Caminero is certainly going to have his moments to lead the team offensively, but he will need help. Hicks is in a prominent position to earn himself some hardware if he can keep up this level of production as protection in the lineup for his superstar teammate.