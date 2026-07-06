Upgrade Tampa Bay Rays Should Make at Trade Deadline is Clear

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing great of late, recording a nine-game winning streak dating back to the end of June. Now, with the trade deadline approaching, the team does have to start thinking about ways to improve.

Despite losing their series over the weekend to the Houston Astros, the Rays have been on fire of late. This is a team that is now 17 games over the .500 mark and has created some nice separation in the American League East.

With 52 wins already, it seems extremely likely that Tampa Bay is going to be a playoff team this year. Barring some crazy collapse, the AL has not lived up to expectations, and it is the Rays who are arguably the best team in the league.

While they might not have been expected to be as good as they are coming into the year, they have been able to prove through the first half of the campaign that they aren’t going anywhere. However, if they are going to win a World Series, more help will be needed.

Adam Berry of MLB.com recently wrote about a needed upgrade for the Rays being to add another bat.

Upgrade Rays Should Make at Trade Deadline is Clear

Jul 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts to hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Tampa Bay has been playing some excellent baseball, this is a team that should be thinking about trying to improve this summer. The American League feels like it is wide open, and that should be all the Rays need to see to get aggressive.

As expected with such a good record, there are a lot of positives for the team. However, there are areas that they could improve, and getting another bat would be one of them. This is a group that relies heavily on their star trio of Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, and Junior Caminero.

With Caminero having a historic stretch of late, he has nearly been able to single-handedly carry the offense. The emerging superstar has been a home run-hitting machine and is starting to have an even better campaign this year than last.

While having a star trio is important, the lineup also needs some more quality depth and to get a bit longer. If the Rays are going to be a real contender, upgrading the lineup a little bit with another bat makes a lot of sense. If they do choose to make an upgrade, the middle of the infield or one of the outfield spots would be the logical choices to improve.