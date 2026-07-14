Rays Face Unique Challenge With Junior Caminero Long-Term Deal

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Rays superstar third baseman Junior Caminero sat down with ESPN’s Jeff Passan to discuss several baseball topics. Among them were his LIDOM Game 7 home run heard around the world, as well as thoughts on Cleveland trading him.

A particularly interesting point in the conversation then centered around labor negotiations and the looming lockout. Passan read Caminero the stats and history of Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing their mega deals, and how Caminero naturally falls in line to be the next recipient of such a deal.

Passan then went on to explain how much money players would lose from a salary cap, to which Caminero acknowledged his contract potential is up there with Soto and Vladdy.

At just 23 years old, Caminero has been tearing through MLB records at a torrid pace for a player so young. Whether it’s setting marks for home run records by players aged 23 or younger or hitting seven home runs in six games, it’s clear he’s a national sensation. He’s become the Rays' bona fide franchise icon and the WAR leader on the AL’s best team at the All-Star Break.

Junior Caminero is going to cost the Rays a lot of money

Apr 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These accolades put him in rarified air, along with a steep price tag that Tampa Bay will have to pay if they want to keep him around for the next decade.

Players usually sign contract extensions according to which phase of their young careers they find themselves in. There are top talents like Colt Emerson of the Seattle Mariners who sign before they’ve played a major league game. These deals tend to be more team-friendly.

Most extensions are signed after a rookie sensation has debuted, and a team has seen enough to commit loads of future dollars to him, like JJ Wetherholt recently did.

And in other cases, teams narrowly avoid free agency by locking up a star right before they hit the market, as the Blue Jays did with Guerrero Jr.

Junior Caminero was hitting TANKS in the first round!



💣 110 MPH, 487 FT

💣 116 MPH, 479 FT

💣 113 MPH, 478 FT

💣 116 MPH, 477 FT pic.twitter.com/tHqRLAT3Sf — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 14, 2026

Tampa Bay finds itself in an odd in-between spot with Caminero. Well past his prospect status, that still made him something of a secret; he’s now launched into another stratosphere as one of the game’s premier stars. This means the Rays will need to saddle up a hefty fee.

The Rays have operated for a long time by locking up stars to extensions. Evan Longoria signed multiple extensions in his career, as did Kevin Kiermaier and Chris Archer. It’s in Tampa Bay’s nature to keep the young talent they develop before they hit the market.

Now they face a negotiation they’ve never navigated before. They can’t lowball Caminero into a team-friendly deal with his superstar status, yet they also operate on a budget that will most likely not allow them to commit to one player so heavily.

His future as a Ray is bound to be to deliver several more franchise-defining moments, but long-term, his future in Tampa Bay is dubious.