Rays Pitching Prospect Thrives in New Role on the Mound

Excitement is building for the Tampa Bay Rays in what has been a very successful 2026 MLB regular season to this point.

If they are going to continue this level of success, the Rays are going to eventually have to add some reinforcements to the roster. Injuries are beginning to take a toll, with the team in the midst of their worst week of the year, especially on the mound.

Tampa Bay has had to convert Griffin Jax to a starting pitcher midseason to compensate for the losses of Ryan Pepiot, Joe Boyle and Steven Matz, who have all spent time on the injured list. The bullpen has been overtaxed at points, too, with Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson yet to make appearances in 2026.

Pitching seems to be the No. 1 priority if the Rays are going to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. But their biggest addition could already be in the organization with one of their top prospects, Brody Hopkins.

Brody Hopkins responds well to move to bullpen

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Brody Hopkins (88) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Seattle Mariners as part of the Randy Arozarena trade ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, he has an incredibly high ceiling. However, there have been some struggles for him in 2026.

He had a 5.32 ERA at the end of April, struggling with his control. As a starter, he issued 42 walks across 43 numbers, a truly alarming number of free passes. Self-inflicted wounds like that are a quick way to get a bloated ERA.

With only one quality start under his belt, the Rays decided to make a change. Instead of deploying Hopkins as a traditional starter, they used him out of the bullpen as a bulk-inning pitcher.

The results in his first professional appearance as a relief pitcher were magnificent. Hopkins fired five shutout innings out of the bullpen for Triple-A Durham to help close out a comeback victory, with the Bulls winning 7-4.

Brody Hopkins' first appearance out of relief as a pro?



5 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 9 K@RaysBaseball's top-ranked pitching prospect has held opposing batters to a .188 average-against this year for the Triple-A @DurhamBulls: pic.twitter.com/LlF5yQj03A — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 30, 2026

There were so many positive takeaways from the performance beyond allowing zero hits. For starters, he struck out nine batters, showcasing the elite stuff he possesses. As shared by Jason Foster of MiLB, opposing hitters were neutralized by Hopkins, as he racked up 15 whiffs on the evening.

Despite his struggles with control, the top pitching prospect has allowed opponents to hit only .188 on the season. In May, he recorded a 1.77 ERA, reminding everyone just how impactful he can be on the mound.

Responding well to being a reliever could also fast-track him to the MLB. The Rays are going to need some fresh arms throughout the year, and Hopkins could provide them with a high-upside, multi-inning option.