Rays Pitcher Designated for Assignment Claimed by Reds

The Tampa Bay Rays added several new players to the team ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which prompted other moves to be made to clear spots on the roster.

Catcher Liam Hicks, relief pitcher Tyler Wells and starting pitcher Freddy Peralta are all joining the Major League team. Outfielder Jack Suwinski is at Triple-A Durham after being traded for catcher Hunter Feduccia.

With Feduccia being the only Big Leaguer traded by the Rays, other players had to be removed from the roster. Two of them were right-handed relief pitchers Chase Solesky and Craig Kimbrel. Both players were designated for assignment earlier in the week, but only one of them has latched on with a new team.

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times on X, Solesky has been claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. Kimbrel cleared waivers and has elected to become a free agent, seeking out his next opportunity.

Chase Solesky claimed by Reds while Craig Kimbrel elects free agency

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Solesky made his Major League debut on May 18 this year against the Orioles in a 16-6 victory. He worked three innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four.

It ended up being the only appearance he made with Tampa Bay at the Big League level this year. And he ended up being one of the odd men out when the Rays were in need of a spot on the 40-man roster. He was DFA’d after Wells was acquired from Baltimore.

The Reds are taking a shot on him, but his performance at Triple-A hasn’t been great either. In 64 career appearances at the level across 242 innings, he has a 5.91 ERA with 211 strikeouts and 109 walks allowed.

#Rays RHP Chase Solesky, DFA’d earlier this week, was claimed off waivers by #Reds.



RHP Craig Kimbrel cleared waivers and will elect free agency — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 6, 2026

Kimbrel could be nearing the end of the road of a career that should result in a plaque at Cooperstown. He will look to latch on with a club for the stretch run after a solid stint with Tampa Bay.

In 19 appearances, he threw 18.2 innings with a 3.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts. It was a major improvement over how he performed earlier in 2026 with the New York Mets, with whom he had a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings of work.

Kimbrel has bounced around a lot in recent years. He is seeking his third organization to pitch for in 2026 after playing for the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves in 2025. 2019-2021 with the Chicago Cubs was the last time that he spent more than one season with a single franchise.