Rays Rightfully Solidifying Spot in Top Five of MLB Power Rankings

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, not much was expected from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Expectations were incredibly low, with many analysts and fans believing they wouldn’t be a factor in the American League playoff picture. Based on how they operated in the offseason, it made sense that expectations were tepid.

However, they have proven all of their doubters wrong. Entering play on July 7, they owned the best record in the AL at 52-36, leading the New York Yankees by three games in the AL East race.

Given their success, it should come as no surprise that the Rays are continuing to move up the latest edition of the MLB power rankings put together over at The Athletic (subscription required) by Chad Jennings, Grant Brisbee and Levi Weaver.

Rays earned spot moving up MLB power rankings

Jul 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Mason Englert (59) walks off the mound after pitching during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay was a unanimous selection for the No. 4 spot, moving up a single spot after being No. 5 last week. They surpassed their AL East rivals, the Yankees, who are now in a tie with the Chicago Cubs for No. 5 after being No. 3 in the previous edition.

Before losing the final two games of a three-game set against the Houston Astros, the Rays hadn’t lost four series in a row. That hot streak helped get them back on track after a lull from the end of May through the middle of June that saw them drop in the standings.

A nine-game winning streak was exactly what the doctor ordered, with Tampa Bay clicking on all cylinders during that stretch. Leading the way was third baseman Junior Caminero, who produced power numbers at a historic rate.

He had the most productive 10-game stretch in MLB history, helping the Rays on that winning streak. Caminero was also named a starter for the AL All-Star Team during that stretch, which he earned.

Rays receiving incredible produciton from All-Stars

Jun 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Bryan Baker (47) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talented slugger was also named AL Player of the Month along with his teammate, starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen. He was dominant in June, helping anchor the pitching staff along with closer Bryan Baker, as both were selected to the AL All-Star Team as well.

Last but not least is designated hitter Yandy Diaz. He is the second player at his position on the roster behind Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, who will be in the starting lineup.

Getting production from players up and down the roster, Tampa Bay continues to exceed expectations, with manager Kevin Cash getting the most out of everyone he has at his disposal.