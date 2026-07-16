Rays Dream Trade Match Would Address Shortstop Woes

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a great spot heading into the second half of the 2026 MLB season.

They own the best record in the American League and are atop the AL East, leading the New York Yankees by three games. If they want to remain in that spot, they are going to need some reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline.

All signs are pointing to the Rays front office being aggressive this summer, seeking out upgrades. Ideally, adding another bat to the lineup to complement third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda would be the move.

That is why, in a recent MLB trade deadline piece done by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the dream match for Tampa Bay in a trade would be Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. He possesses a lot more upside offensively, which the team is in need of.

Jeremy Pena named dream match for Rays

Jul 11, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) bats against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Houston is not inclined to move Peña -- yet -- and though Taylor Walls does play a mean shortstop defensively, his lack of pop leaves room for an upgrade if at some point the Astros do decide to deal Peña before he hits free agency following the 2027 season,” Passan wrote.

What Taylor Walls brings to the Rays cannot be understated. Being in an everyday role as the starting shortstop is probably stretching him out too much, but the impact he can make defensively is key to the team’s success.

However, his best role is likely as a reserve, starting a few times per week depending on matchups, and helping chip in at second base to take advantage of his versatility. Adding someone of the caliber of Pena would help create that ability and provide some pop to the lineup.

Walls’s best season at the plate produced an OPS+ of only 78 in 2023. For his career, he has an OPS+ of 67 and an OPS of .585 with a .197 batting average. Pena, on the other hand, has produced an OPS+ below triple digits only twice in five seasons, with his lowest being a 95 and a career number of 107.

Pena would be massive upgrade offensively for Tampa Bay

Jun 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While not quite at the level of Walls with the glove, Pena is no slouch defensively. He would be a great addition to the team, capable of providing two-way impact, with the offensive side being where the team needs help the most.

What he would also bring along with him is a ton of playoff experience. That is something Tampa Bay doesn’t have much of, but Pena knows firsthand what it takes for a team to go on a run and win the World Series.

He helped the Astros win the title in 2022 and has 26 games of postseason experience under his belt. Pena steps up when the team needs him most, winning the ALCS MVP and World Series MVP awards in 2022.

Adding him to a lineup that already includes the most productive trio in the MLB would help elevate the Rays to another level.