Rays Wisely Among Best Fits for Giants' All-Star Slugger

Coming off a great first half of the campaign, the Tampa Bay Rays did not have an ideal start to the second half. In a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox, the team was swept, setting a bad tone for the second half. Now, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the team must be thinking about improving.

Despite a ton of success so far this season, the Rays are a team that does have a couple of notable holes. In the starting rotation, this is a group with three All-Star-caliber pitchers, and while that should be a recipe for success in October, there will be some concerns about being able to sustain it.

Furthermore, the bullpen ranks in the middle of the road, and adding another high-leverage arm for this group makes a lot of sense as well. While help for the pitching staff would be nice, the top need for the team is arguably in the batting order.

This is a group that has some good talent, but far too many weaknesses offensively. As the trade deadline comes up, there are going to be numerous players who make sense for Tampa Bay.

Contributors to The Athletic (subscription required) recently updated their trade board and had the Rays as one of the top three fits for Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants.

Arraez Makes Perfect Sense for Tampa Bay

Jul 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) hits a RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Giants let it be known that they are going to be sellers this summer and that pretty much everyone was available, Arraez has quickly become a very desirable trade candidate.

This season, he has slashed .326/.366/.455 with four home runs and 36 RBI. As arguably the best contact hitter in baseball, he would provide a needed spark to a lineup that is very heavily dependent on just a few hitters.

Furthermore, from a positional standpoint, second base has been lacking offensive production this year since the team traded Brandon Lowe over the winter.

Even though Arraez is a much different hitter, he could provide some immense value with his ability to get on base in front of the run producers for the Rays. As an impending free agent at the end of the year, the asking price shouldn’t be too high for the All-Star either.

With the trade deadline just two weeks away, it will be interesting to see what the plan for the Rays will be. This is a franchise that should be very aggressive, but time will tell what they look to add.