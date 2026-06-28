Rays Star Slugger Exits Early Against Diamondbacks With Shoulder Strain

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to complete their sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 5-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Their dominance at Tropicana Field continued, as they went 7-3 against the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals and Diamondbacks to get back into first place in the American League East.

While certainly a good thing to pick up another victory, it came with some brutal news. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz was lifted from the game for pinch-hitter Richie Palacios when it was his turn at bat in the seventh inning.

In his last at-bat in the fifth inning against Merrill Kelly, he swung hard and missed. He was looked at by trainers, but was able to stay in the game and finish the plate appearance. Alas, he wasn’t able to stay in the game with what the team is calling a strained shoulder.

Rays lose Yandy Diaz to shoulder strain

Jun 23, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) reacts after a strike during the seventh inning against Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Given the score at the time, as the Rays were up 5-0, hopefully this was just a precaution and not a sign of a significant injury that will force him to the sidelines. With Tampa Bay off on Monday and not taking the field again until June 30 against the Royals, Diaz will at least have a full day off to see how his shoulder responds.

At this point, he is being called day-to-day, which is encouraging. More testing will assuredly be done to determine the exact extent of the injury that he is dealing with.

Hopefully, there is nothing bad, and Diaz will be back in the lineup soon. He is one of the most important hitters in the lineup, and losing him would be a massive blow to the team’s offense.

The veteran slugger is riding a 26-game on-base streak at Tropicana Field and has been one of the most productive hitters in the MLB thus far this season. His .336 batting average is the best in the AL, and he has the second most RBI on the team with 53.

He recorded one in the second inning with a sac fly, which gave him 449 in his career with the Rays. That put him in a tie with Aubrey Huff for the fifth most in franchise history.

If Diaz is forced to miss time, it will be interesting to see who takes his spot in the lineup. Along with third baseman Junior Caminero and first baseman Jonathan Aranda, he has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting and damage offensively.

Palacios took his place on Sunday, but he plays a key role as a versatile piece off the bench. Aranda or Caminero could slide into the designated hitter spot, enabling Palacios or Ben Williamson to enter the lineup into an infield spot to improve the defense at the very least.