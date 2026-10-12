Rays Star Slugger Junior Caminero Has Chance to Cement Himself as a Star in ALCS

The Tampa Bay Rays now know who they will be facing in the American League Championship Series following the Cleveland Guardians pulling off a great come-from-behind series win over the Chicago White Sox.

With the final two teams set in the AL with a trip to the World Series on the line, this should be a fun series. Neither the Rays nor the Guardians are one of the big spenders in the majors, showcasing that perhaps all of this talk about a salary cap to promote balance is unnecessary.

The two teams were able to get here in very different ways. The Guardians needed to come back from being down 2-0 in the ALDS against the White Sox, with both Game 3 and 4 being on the road.

For the Rays, they were able to sweep the New York Yankees in the ALDS and have created a ton of questions heading into the winter for their division rival. While it was certainly a group effort for Tampa Bay to get to where they are, one player who has helped lead them is Junior Caminero. Now, the young slugger has a chance to become a true star.

Caminero Has a Chance to Solidify Star Status

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates after winning the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the young third baseman of the Rays has started to put his name into the elite of the league, the ALCS will provide him with an opportunity on a national stage to become a household name.

More than likely, Caminero is going to end up being the runner-up to Yordan Alvarez in the AL MVP race. However, that shouldn’t take away from what he has been able to accomplish this season. The young slugger has put up MVP-caliber numbers and has been the best player on the best team in the league.

This season, he has slashed .276/.360/.524 with 42 home runs and 101 RBI. It was the second straight year in which he was able to total over 40 home runs and 100 RBI, while having a slugging percentage above .500.

Caminero is certainly one of the brightest young stars in the game, but with a lack of national attention for Tampa Bay, he has flown under the radar. Against the Yankees, the Rays were able to make quick work of them to advance to the ALCS.

Now, with all eyes on Tampa Bay against the Guardians, Caminero is going to get a chance to prove that he is one of the best young players in the league. The 23-year-old performed well against New York, but perhaps a signature moment will come in the ALCS.