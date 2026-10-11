Rays Learn ALCS Opponent After Thrilling ALDS Game 5

The Tampa Bay Rays made quick work of the New York Yankees in their ALDS matchup, sweeping them in three games.

That has presented them with a massive edge heading into the ALCS, with a trip to the World Series on the line. With their final game being on Wednesday, Oct. 7, they will have four days off until the series begins.

On the other side of the bracket, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians were battling for the other spot in the ALCS. That series went five games, with the Guardians completing an impressive comeback to punch their ticket.

Cleveland won Game 5 by a score of 2-0, reeling off three straight wins after dropping the first two games against their AL Central rivals at home. They didn’t give up, going on the road and winning two games before clinching the series back on their home field.

Rays set to face Guardians in ALCS

Jul 25, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Travis Bazzana (37) gets safe to first base during the fourth inning against Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (8) at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay should have a lot of confidence heading into the series. Not only does it have the edge with rest, enabling it to set up its pitching staff exactly how it want, but the Guardians have fought through a tough five-game series; the Rays also dominated in the regular season.

Tampa Bay and Cleveland faced off in two three-game series, and the Rays won five out of six contests. A sweep occurred at Tropicana Field, with Tampa Bay outscoring them 15-3 while recording two shutouts.

The last two games of that series were pitched by Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen. Both of them will be taking the mound at least once, if not twice, in this series.

Rasmussen, who threw eight shutout innings in Game 1 against the Yankees and took a no-hitter into his final frame of work, will be back on the mound to start the ALCS. Freddy Peralta started in Game 2 against New York, which is likely what will happen again, with Martinez taking the ball in Game 3, the first in Cleveland.

Martinez and Rasmussen also pitched Games 2 and 3 of the first series of the season back on April 28 and 29, with Martinez coming away victorious. Rasmussen suffered a loss for the only time the Rays were defeated by the Guardians.

It will certainly not be easy, but Tampa Bay has plenty of positive momentum and confidence heading into this ALCS matchup, looking to win the pennant for the third time in franchise history.