Rays Surprisingly Listed as Suitor for Tigers Starting Pitcher
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The Tampa Bay Rays weren’t the winners of the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, as the Detroit Tigers traded their ace to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, that doesn’t mean the Rays and Tigers aren’t going to be making a deal ahead of the deadline. Detroit is in an interesting spot, loaded with veterans on expiring contracts that could bring back some talent to improve their long-term outlook, but they are only 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League.
By trading Skubal, it would indicate the team is going to sell, but at this point, it is anyone’s guess. They could certainly try and thread the needle of doing both, adding and subtracting from the roster.
If they do end up trading away more veterans, starting pitcher Casey Mize is someone to keep an eye on, and Tampa Bay is a potential landing spot.
Rays listed among suitors for Casey Mize
MLB insider Jon Heyman listed the Rays among the teams who are possible suitors for the veteran lefty, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and maybe the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees, among others.
It is interesting to see Tampa Bay listed there because they have already made one move for a starting pitcher. Over the weekend, they acquired Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets in exchange for three prospects: outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill.
The Rays have the prospect pool to continue making additions to the team, but it is fair to wonder if another starting pitcher is what they need. An injury to Shane McClanahan has certainly changed the calculus of their MLB trade deadline plans; another starter could be a priority item for the franchise.
Right now, as long as he is sidelined with his back injury, the rotation is likely Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez, Peralta, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour operating in a bulk inning role behind an opener.
McClanahan isn’t expected to miss an extended period of time and could slide right into a spot with Seymour moving back into the bullpen. There doesn’t seem to be room for another starter, but adding someone such as Mize would help cover innings with McClanahan, Jax and Seymour throwing more than they have in years.
It will certainly be something worth keeping an eye on. Tampa Bay could view adding another starter as a way to bolster the bullpen, knowing Jax or Seymour can transition back.
The Rays also need to add a bat to the mix, with Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants making plenty of sense.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.