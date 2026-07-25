Rays' Top Priority Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline Should Be Clear

Following a tough schedule to start the second half of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays will be back at home to start a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the team must be starting to look ahead.

It has been a great season so far for the Rays, who have been able to exceed all expectations so far. This is a team that was expected to finish in last place by most in the American League East, but have instead been in first place not only in the division, but the entire AL for most of the year.

Now, as the team tries to improve and solidify their spot as one of the best in the league, they will be looking to get aggressive at the deadline. While not all the sellers are determined yet, there should be no shortage of players to pursue.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the top priority for the Rays ahead of the trade deadline being to add a bat to their lineup.

Adding a Slugger Would Help

Jul 20, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at some of the potential needs for Tampa Bay, adding a slugger being the top priority makes a lot of sense. This is a group that has been led by the trio of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda.

As shown by their record, these three have been able to carry the lineup for the most part, but with October baseball looming, the Rays could use some more help.

Outside of these three, there are only a couple of other players on the roster with an OPS over .700, and that means getting at least one slugger is going to be needed.

When looking at some of the positions that could use an upgrade, the outfield will be one of them. Tampa Bay has been trying to piece things together for this unit, and the results have been mixed at best.

Furthermore, in the infield, right up the middle could use an upgrade at either shortstop, second base, or catcher. While the team would have hoped that the offensive production in the outfield would have been a little bit better, the struggles offensively at the infield spots should come as no surprise.

Overall, with multiple positions that they could address, the Rays are going to have options. As the team looks to improve, getting a bat should be the priority.