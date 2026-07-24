Creating Trade Proposal for Rays to Land Rockies' Hunter Goodman

Despite a bad start to the second half of the season against the red-hot Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays were able to get right back on track with a good series against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, as the trade deadline continues to get closer, the Rays must take action soon.

Even though expectations for this team were very low coming into the year, Tampa Bay has had the best record in the American League for most of the year, and the team has shown no signs of slowing down.

Now, with a real chance to make some noise in October, the Rays must be looking to make some upgrades for the team. While they have had a ton of success this year, there is room for improvement.

One potential team that could help them address some of their needs is the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies are once again having a tough year, and as they continue to rebuild, some of their desirable assets are going to be up for grabs.

In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Rays are able to make some major upgrades to a lineup that could use a couple of more solid bats. Here is the proposal.

Rays Get: Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak

Rockies Get: Brody Hopkins, Nathan Flewelling

Jul 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) gestures as he rounds the bases on a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a desire to improve offensively, this trade would certainly do so for the Rays. Tampa Bay would be landing two potentially impactful sluggers in this trade with the Rockies, but it would cost them two of their top prospects.

Since Goodman would be coming over to the Rays, it is logical that they would like to receive Flewelling back from Tampa Bay. The young catcher is one of the best prospects in baseball at his position and could be a natural replacement for Goodman in the near future.

Furthermore, with pitching always being an issue for Colorado, Hopkins could help their farm system in that regard.

For the Rays, Goodman would be an immediate fix for a position of need behind the plate. Tampa Bay isn’t getting much as expected from Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia, and the All-Star catcher would fix that issue.

Furthermore, Moniak is also a very talented offensive player who could help an outfield that has some issues in that area from time to time.

Overall, if Tampa Bay is serious about being aggressive and trying to make a couple of splashes to improve, this deal would certainly qualify for that.