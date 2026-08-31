Rays Trading Veteran Outfielder to White Sox for Cash

The Tampa Bay Rays are playing at an incredibly high level, owning the best record in the American League heading into the final month of the regular season.

With September now here, it also means the Rays will be getting some reinforcements at the Major League level. Rosters are set to expand from 26 to 28 for the stretch run of the season, and Tampa Bay will be bringing up players whom they believe can help them win some more games.

However, one player who won’t be in consideration any longer for the Rays is Jake Cave. A veteran outfielder, he is being traded to the Chicago White Sox, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. In exchange, Tampa Bay will be receiving cash considerations.

Cave is on a minor league deal and has not appeared in a Major League game this season, which is why he is eligible to be traded despite the deadline that passed a few weeks ago. He is eligible for the postseason because he was acquired before the Sept. 1 cutoff date, even if he remains in a non-roster spot.

Rays trading veteran Jake Cave to White Sox

Aug 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Jake Cave (11) slides into second on an RBI double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Given how far down the organizational depth chart that Cave looks to be, trading him for anything is a win for the franchise. And he could find a clearer path to the Major Leagues with the White Sox.

However, he is the second outfielder that Chicago has acquired ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline. The team also swung a deal for veteran Tommy Pham, who was with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Unlike Cave, he has appeared in a Big League game this year. However, since he was on a minor league deal with the Phillies, which included a July 25 opt-out date, he was eligible to be traded since that contract hadn’t been selected to the Major Leagues yet.

#Rays trade OF Jake Cave, who was at AAA @DurhamBulls, to #WhiteSox for cash — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 31, 2026

A sixth-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, Cave has played in 36 games and had 127 plate appearances. He has produced a .245/.339/.373 slash line with three home runs and five doubles.

Time was also spent in the Mexican League this year, playing with Veracruz. He was more productive there with a .307/.342/.472 slash line with four home runs, 15 doubles, one triple and 24 RBI.

The last time that Cave appeared in the Major Leagues was in 2024 with the Colorado Rockies. He wasn’t very productive, with a -0.8 bWAR, which was tied for his lowest mark in a single season of his career.